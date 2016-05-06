It's The Taurus New Moon! 8 Ways To Reap Its Creativity-Boosting Benefits

On May 6, 2016, the new moon in Taurus—also a potent supermoon—waves its eco-chic wand and casts an emerald green spell over our lives. Just as the springtime buds are exploding into leaves, this new moon calls us into nature’s al fresco temple. The first of the earth signs, Taurus is all about creating the fertile soil to plant our seeds—both literally and metaphorically. Our focus goes to the foundations during this lunar event. Do we have our feet on solid ground? And are we feeling grounded once we’re there?

Pragmatic and efficient, this new moon helps us whip our lives into shape. Are we eating fresh, healthy food? Managing our time so we aren’t total stress baskets? Doing our work with integrity so we can enjoy the luscious results? There’s another "green" this new moon is concerned with, too, since budgeting falls under Taurus’ domain. There’s no time like the present to call up that financial adviser to help ensure that you don’t burn every penny you earn.

New moons are sparks that light a fire. That fire goes full-blaze six months in the future under the advent of a corresponding full moon. In 2016, the Taurus full moon takes place on November 14. Mark your calendar, as this is the day for manifesting the intentions and wishes you set now. Here are some tips to maximize the power of the Taurus new moon. (Try these new moon and full moon rituals for a more in-depth activation.)