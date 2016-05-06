It's The Taurus New Moon! 8 Ways To Reap Its Creativity-Boosting Benefits
On May 6, 2016, the new moon in Taurus—also a potent supermoon—waves its eco-chic wand and casts an emerald green spell over our lives. Just as the springtime buds are exploding into leaves, this new moon calls us into nature’s al fresco temple. The first of the earth signs, Taurus is all about creating the fertile soil to plant our seeds—both literally and metaphorically. Our focus goes to the foundations during this lunar event. Do we have our feet on solid ground? And are we feeling grounded once we’re there?
Pragmatic and efficient, this new moon helps us whip our lives into shape. Are we eating fresh, healthy food? Managing our time so we aren’t total stress baskets? Doing our work with integrity so we can enjoy the luscious results? There’s another "green" this new moon is concerned with, too, since budgeting falls under Taurus’ domain. There’s no time like the present to call up that financial adviser to help ensure that you don’t burn every penny you earn.
New moons are sparks that light a fire. That fire goes full-blaze six months in the future under the advent of a corresponding full moon. In 2016, the Taurus full moon takes place on November 14. Mark your calendar, as this is the day for manifesting the intentions and wishes you set now. Here are some tips to maximize the power of the Taurus new moon. (Try these new moon and full moon rituals for a more in-depth activation.)
1. Change one habit.
Taurus is a creature of routine, and while this can make us wonderfully persistent, it can also reveal where we're stuck in a rut. According to the book Small Move, Big Change, making "micro-resolutions"—instead of sweeping promises that quickly lose steam—can actually create lasting shifts. For example, rather than vow to get into killer shape for summer, create the micro-resolution of packing your sneakers in your bag or walking around the block. The seismic shift is caused by making this tiny effort, which creates a snowball effect.
2. Plant something edible.
While the gleaming produce displays at Whole Foods make for a delightful walkabout, most of us have little clue what it took to harvest those luscious and edible jewels. And while it’s great to buy organic, we may be far removed from the idea of sticking our hands in the pesticide-free soil, planting heirloom seeds, watering the crop, and nurturing it to full harvest. This earthy Taurus new moon sends an honorable nod to the food producers of the world, encouraging us to “get our farmer on” in some small way.
While some of us may have sun-drenched acres at our disposal, others may only have a windowsill and a grow light to work with. Plant what you can, be it a giant bed of Swiss chard or a pot of rosemary. We love the book The Dirt Cure by Dr. Maya Shetreat-Klein for ideas on connecting with the source of your food.
According to The Hunger Project, 925 million people on the planet do not have enough to eat. Growing food is an offering of gratitude to Mother Earth for filling our plates each day. Planting in her soil is an act of abundance, no matter if your efforts yield a bumper crop or a few misshapen (but delicious) sprouts.
3. Hit the farmers market.
Then there are the health benefits. The increasingly popular farm-to-table movement has more than just a hip, freshness factor as its appeal. Food that’s plucked directly from the vine is chock-full of live enzymes that help us digest and metabolize food. Slicing a freshly picked tomato over a summer salad? Yum. For those who can’t get that green thumb going, start a weekly practice of shopping at the farmers market or sign up for seasonal produce deliveries boxed each week from a local farm.
4. Use your breath.
Taurus rules the throat, and this new moon helps us free our voices. It’s time to make some noise and make it in an intentional way. Chanting—which involves repeating a phrase or mantra with conscious breathwork—is both soothing and energizing and has been shown to boost immunity and reduce anxiety and depression. Many yoga studios offer chanting meditations.
Grab your mat, get in the lotus position, and open up that passageway with some “om namah shivayas.” Humming can also create a meditative and soothing vibration that energizes the body. You might even check out practice of "toning" and sound healing, as specific tones are believed to heal and forward intentions.
5. Belt out a ballad.
If that’s too “woo woo” for your blood, here’s a lowbrow prescription: Head to the nearest karaoke bar or go for a private drive in your car and belt out some jams. As you breathe deeply, preparing to unleash the chorus of Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory,” you’re giving your lungs a workout and freeing up that throat chakra, producing many of the same results as chanting. Who cares if you can’t carry a tune: You might actually learn to with some practice.
Besides, a balanced throat chakra allows us to clearly express our truths and live from a place of free will and creativity. Who doesn’t want a piece of that? If you think you can't carry a tune, guess again. One of our amazing clients has created an online course called "Inspired to Sing" that shows you easy techniques for breathing and moving sound through your body. P.S. Blue is the color associated with the throat chakra. If you want to work with crystals and gemstones to activate or heal yours, try these: sodalite, kyanite, moonstone, aquamarine, turquoise, or sapphire.
6. Raise your voice for a cause.
Whether it's in protest or a rallying cry, the power of your words can change the world. The tragic second earthquake in Nepal is just one example of a global issue that could use some solid, Taurus-style support. Taurus rules finances AND our personal values, so put your money where your morals are, perhaps by donating to a cause. The Taurus new moon reminds us: Don't underestimate your own influence. As anthropologist Margaret Mead said, "Never doubt that a small group of caring, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."
7. Invest in one luxury item, or buy a signature/statement piece.
Ruled by sensual, decadent Venus, Taurus also loves life’s finer things. There’s no denying it: Luxury goods have a special quality to them. The craftsmanship that goes into their creation is human potential at its finest, the living result of some divinely inspired mastermind at work. Owning a piece of luxury brings a rich and special dimension to our lives. While this is not about being a trend junkie or breaking the bank, invest in one luxury item under the light of this full moon.
For those on a tighter budget, this could be something as small as tasting a delicious French truffle from the gourmet chocolate shop. For others, it could mean investing in a signature piece, like an artfully crafted handbag or an incredible kitchen tool. Remember: Taurus is all about practicality. This purchase must be something that will be treasured but also used on a regular basis, bringing a bonus hit of happiness every time it is utilized.
8. Embrace boredom.
Let's face it—we all SAY we want stability, but we'll chuck it for a bit of excitement, turning our lives upside down. Earthy Taurus rules security, so at this new moon, look for where you can bring magic to the mundane. Savor the feel of fabric, the scent of someone's skin, a gorgeous song. It's up to YOU to keep life interesting, so find ways to relish the little things—a Taurus specialty!
