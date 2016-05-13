The Ingredient That May Be Causing Food Intolerances: A Nutritionist Explains

My number one needle-mover strategy to blast fat and stay full for hours is a high-quality protein shake. I’ve had clients change nothing else than a breakfast protein shake and get fast, lasting fat loss.

The right protein powder becomes your foundation that ultimately makes or breaks a shake. Throw in a crappy powder, and you can quickly turn that shake into a high-sugar-impact catastrophe or create food intolerances.

Visit your local health food store or mega-warehouse and you’ll find whey prevalent among your protein powder options. Manufacturers cleverly position whey as an optimal meal-replacement powder to build muscle and burn fat.

Not quite. Here are five reasons I tell everyone “no whey”: