mindbodygreen

Close banner

Be The Weekend MVP With These Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepes

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Be The Weekend MVP With These Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepes

Photo by Liz Moody

May 7, 2016

Crepes are one of my all-time favorite healthy breakfasts. You can fill them with all sorts of delicious goodness (more on that later), and if made properly, they can pack quite a nutritional punch.

These are made with buckwheat flour, which, confusingly, is not a wheat or even a cereal grain at all. Buckwheat is actually a seed, related to rhubarb and sorrel. Because of this, it’s naturally gluten-free and rich in protein, fiber, flavonoids, and magnesium.

In various studies, it’s been found to control blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. It has a subtle nutty flavor that, in this batter, perfectly complements everything from sautéed kale to chocolate-drizzled berries.

Speaking of, let’s talk about filling! I encourage you to play around—I have yet to come across a combination that doesn’t work, but here are a few of my favorites:

  • Homemade Nutella
  • Sautéed kale, Parmesan, and soft-scrambled eggs
  • Mushrooms sautéed in coconut oil with minced garlic and a dash of tamari
  • Wilted, sautéed spinach and garlic
  • Macerated berries with mint
  • Ghee, coconut sugar, and a squeeze of lemon
  • Almond butter, sliced bananas, and cinnamon
  • Raspberry Rose Chia Jam

Protein-Packed, Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepes

Makes 10-12 crepes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups buckwheat flour
  • 2 cups milk of choice (I used homemade coconut cashew; the super-easy recipe is here)
  • 4 eggs
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup water
  • 4 tablespoons avocado oil or melted ghee or coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons high-heat oil of choice, for cooking

Preparation

1. Mix together all ingredients until well-combined. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any lumps, then heat a large pan over medium heat until warm.

2. Add a bit of high-heat oil of choice (I love ghee and coconut oil), and swirl around to cover, then wipe away excess.

3. Pour a small amount of batter into the middle of the pan, then tip the pan around until it's spread into a thin layer and is crepe-shaped.

4. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until bottom is golden brown when you peek at it, then carefully flip and cook the other side for 1 to 2 more minutes. Slip onto a plate, add toppings, fold, and enjoy!

For more awesome healthy recipes, visit me over at sproutedroutes.com. And if you make these crepes, tag me on social media @sproutedroutes and tell me what you put in them!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

11 Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Breakfast

Abby Moore
11 Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Breakfast
Recipes

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Abby Moore
11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24886/be-the-weekend-mvp-with-these-glutenfree-buckwheat-crepes.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!