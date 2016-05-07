Be The Weekend MVP With These Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepes

Crepes are one of my all-time favorite healthy breakfasts. You can fill them with all sorts of delicious goodness (more on that later), and if made properly, they can pack quite a nutritional punch.

These are made with buckwheat flour, which, confusingly, is not a wheat or even a cereal grain at all. Buckwheat is actually a seed, related to rhubarb and sorrel. Because of this, it’s naturally gluten-free and rich in protein, fiber, flavonoids, and magnesium.

In various studies, it’s been found to control blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. It has a subtle nutty flavor that, in this batter, perfectly complements everything from sautéed kale to chocolate-drizzled berries.

Speaking of, let’s talk about filling! I encourage you to play around—I have yet to come across a combination that doesn’t work, but here are a few of my favorites: