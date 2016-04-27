How Choosing "Must" Over "Should" Is The Key To Happiness

For so many people, the vast majority of our life choices are made based on a sense of what we should do: “I should take this job,” “I should marry this type of person,” “I should make a lot of money.”

But that's an unfulfilling way to live. Rather than making decisions based on other people's perceptions, we should be making them based on our own. The talented Elle Luna wrote a compelling post called "The Crossroads of Should and Must" and, subsequently, a book on the same topic. The post, which has touched millions, speaks to the truth of who you are—if we've been choosing should, it's time to start aiming for must.

Elle describes should as “how other people want us to live our lives ... The journey to Should can be smooth, the rewards can seem clear, and the options are often plentiful. Must is different. Must is who we are, what we believe, and what we do when we are alone with our truest, most authentic self. To choose must is to say yes to hard work and constant effort, to say yes to a journey without a road map or guarantees.”

The drive of things we must do comes from within and is linked to a deeper calling. We all face the crossroads of should and must on a daily basis. Here are a few more things Elle's insights taught me about the journey from should to must.