7 Natural Ways To Relax & Bring Comfort To Your Childbirth

Childbirth isn’t often like what it looks like on TV and in the movies. On-screen, labor is kicked off with powerful, painful contractions. The mother-to-be is usually overwhelmed and unable to maintain her composure. She is rushed to the hospital screaming with pain, often lashing out at those around her.

For many pregnant women and their partners, this is their main tutorial on what to expect when the big day comes.

But in most cases, childbirth is very different. You have lots of time to relax and ease into your birthing experience. Contractions usually start small and build up over several hours as labor progresses. Even if your water breaks, you usually have hours before you meet your baby.

In order to have the most relaxing, mindful experience possible, there are a few things you should keep in mind. As a pregnancy and motherhood coach, these are the strategies I recommend to shorten and bring comfort to your labor: