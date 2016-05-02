Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search

No matter the circumstances that have driven your desire for a career change, you should be proud of yourself for recognizing the need for it. The internal call for something new, something better, or something more aligned with your inner being is evidence of true mindfulness.

Look internally to identify the challenges with your current situation—is it the work itself? The company/team you're with? A poor corporate culture? The overall sector? The hours or lack of work-life balance? It may very well be a combination of these and more, but jot down some notes about what is and is not working for you at this time so you can then work toward a constructive change.