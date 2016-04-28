Elle Macpherson Made Us Smoothies & Spilled Her Wellness Secrets

The smoothies, of course, were just one piece of the puzzle as Elle switched to an alkaline diet. "Before, I ate more carbs like risotto, pasta, and red meat," she says. "Today, I eat more plant food and vegetables and less red meat. The greener, the better!" Her favorite vegetables are beets, boy choy, and eggplant, but her diet isn't all green: A self-proclaimed chocoholic, she indulges daily, but only on the kind that has a 70 to 80 percent cacao content. She sips espresso every morning and tends to avoid dairy, though she'll have it on occasion.

Elle's daily routine reflects her commitment to balance. She gets up around 5 and spends about 45 minutes reading, writing, and meditation or doing breath work. "No emails, Instagram, or making phone calls," she says. "I love mornings and use the time to center myself for the day." At 6, she wakes her son up for school and makes a healthy breakfast for them to enjoy together—chia seed pudding, spelt bread with avocado, or maybe a protein shake with own chocolate-flavored WelleCo Nourishing Protein powder.

It's impressive, how she effortlessly balances being a mom and an entrepreneur while maintaining her wellness practice. But she sees the self-care piece as fundamental. "My wellness practice is not a program that I have to follow rigidly," she says. "It’s become part of who I am today." And who she is today has nothing to do with the superficial beauty we've all seen and admired. "I don’t define myself by my weight, dress size, or circumference," she says. "I define myself by my joy factor, so I do things that will make my heart sing." Laughter's a daily must, she says, as well as workouts that challenge her body and feed her soul: yoga, Pilates, paddle boarding, skiing (water or snow), and running. "I really like Bikram yoga, even though I'm really inflexible," she adds. "I like hands-on, so I enjoy lessons with someone who can help me make adjustments."

She's diligent about taking her supplements, too. "My favorites are the Super Elixir and the Nourishing Protein powder by WelleCo," she says. "I am a chocoholic, so I also love my Nourishing Protein powder, which is full of vitamins and minerals and great things for your body. It's a great meal replacement or healthy snack. The Super Elixir is 45 ingredients with all your vitamins, minerals, and alkalizing super-greens. Take it with water, and then you're ready to rock 'n' roll!"

Elle showed us how to utilize her WelleCo Nourishing Protein and the Super Elixir in her favorite smoothies. We were impressed with not only the organic ingredients but also their containers: Created by a sculpturist from UV-protective ceramic, the canisters maintain the integrity of everything inside. Leave it up to Elle to make green powder and sprouted brown rice protein chic!