Mantra Rocks And Other Fun Crafts To Make With Your Little Yogi

These jars are a tangible way to help a child understand how the mind gets cluttered and muddied with strong emotions—and to give them a calming and coping tool.

Begin with a conversation about feelings. What are they? What causes them and can we name some both good and bad? Ask kids to give examples of how strong feelings like excitement or anger can get in the way of the ability to focus or be present. Younger ones may need prompting by giving an example from your own experience.

Next, fill a jar with water and a bit of glycerin, and have a few colors of glitter handy. Ask the children to drop in a pinch of glitter as they name a feeling or emotion. Put the lid on the jar and swirl it around, showing kids how emotions cloud the water and get all mixed up, just as their minds can get when filled with all of their thoughts.

Set the jar down and watch as the glitter slowly settles at the bottom. Share how stillness and quieting the mind helps to calm things down and create space and clarity. Trust me, you won’t need to say much—kids get it.

Children can make their own individual jars, or larger ones can be made for a class or a household. The mind jar is a powerful meditation and self-regulation tool for kids and adults. And they're pretty snazzy to look at!