I'm A Celebrity Nutritionist: Here's How I Stay Healthy On The Road

I travel a ton, mostly for work but occasionally—OK, too rarely—pleasure. Over my three decades as a celebrity nutritionist, I’ve become incredibly savvy navigating tricky terrain like carb-heavy continental breakfasts, airline food (I use “food” loosely!), and roadside diners where iceberg lettuce is the only greenery.

My big takeaway from that trial-and-error: You have complete control over what you eat, but preparation makes healthy eating much easier. After all, succumbing to some deep-fried monstrosity when you're jet-lagged or driving cross-country becomes all too easy when you don’t carry essentials.

While it demands some savviness and forward thinking, packing your own food and other healthy necessities means you’re never backed into a sugar-craving corner. You prioritize weight loss and your health goals.

I always pack several fab pairs of jeans with my Jimmy Choo pumps, but to stay lean and healthy on the road, I carry these seven essentials: