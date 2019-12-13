A Crystal To Help With Overreating + 4 More Surprising Gemstone Remedies

The most interesting and rewarding thing that I’ve found out about crystals is their potential to heal.

If you ever feel out of balance, lost, worn down, ill, or just plain angry and in need of a break, I recommend trying out crystals and gemstones. If the idea of lying around with a bunch of rocks strewn all over you makes you giggle or groan, don't fret. Trying new things is supposed to be uncomfortable—even silly. And seriously, what have you got to lose?

Here is my overview of some common physical ailments and their corresponding crystal that just might be supportive. Mix and match; try out one and skip another—whatever works for you!