mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality
|
Medically Reviewed

A Crystal To Help With Overreating + 4 More Surprising Gemstone Remedies

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on December 13, 2019

The most interesting and rewarding thing that I’ve found out about crystals is their potential to heal.

If you ever feel out of balance, lost, worn down, ill, or just plain angry and in need of a break, I recommend trying out crystals and gemstones. If the idea of lying around with a bunch of rocks strewn all over you makes you giggle or groan, don't fret. Trying new things is supposed to be uncomfortable—even silly. And seriously, what have you got to lose?

Here is my overview of some common physical ailments and their corresponding crystal that just might be supportive. Mix and match; try out one and skip another—whatever works for you!

Addiction

There are many different forms of addiction: smoking, alcohol, drugs, sex, or even overeating to name a few. Using smoky quartz or sugilite can help ease the cravings of addiction—especially if these stones are worn as a bracelet or necklace or carried in an easily accessible pocket. This way, in moments of stress, boredom, social pressure, or in any other triggering situation, you can hold the stone between your fingers as a gentle reminder to stay strong.

Article continues below

Allergies

I am a specialist in allergies—I rock the puffy eyes, stuffy nose, and Sean Connery–esque vocals every spring. So listen to this advice from a seasoned sneezer: Carnelian stones can help reduce or even eliminate the itching, scratching, rashes, and sneezing associated with most allergies. If the allergy affects the skin, try to either wear the stone as jewelry on that location or hold the stone to the affected area. For example, if you’re experiencing an itchy nose or irritated eyes, wear earrings or a necklace featuring carnelian.

Asthma

Wear amber, cat’s eye, tiger’s-eye, or malachite stones close to your chest. Long-chained necklaces tend to work best as they rest close to your heart chakra, which is also linked to the lungs.

Article continues below

Boils

Boils—yeah, they’re about as pleasant as they sound—are often the body’s signal that you have a blocked energy center. (In most cases, violently blocked!) Hold a sapphire and imagine your body’s blockages breaking down and releasing through a practice like yoga or meditation to send your boils packing.

Childbirth

Stones like agate, bloodstone, pearl, moonstone, and jade all work with the body’s sacral chakra—the one related to pregnancy, birth, and post-pregnancy healing. Using these stones is said to help support fertility and pregnancy, ease labor pains, and soothe the body after labor. These stones are great to place in the pockets of pants, or even down your underpants! Yep, I went there.

Disclaimer: Firstly, crystals should never be used in place of medical treatment. Secondly, I can’t believe I am going to say this to you, and I know this is a little bit captain obvious … but … I had an awkward situation with someone swallowing crystals and stones to help heal them. It doesn’t quite work like that. In fact, it brings new meaning to the idea of a constipated soul—please do not eat them!

Adapted from an excerpt from my book, The Soul Searcher’s Handbook: The Modern Girl’s Guide to the New Age World, available where books are sold.
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24494/a-crystal-to-help-with-overreating-4-more-surprising-gemstone-remedies.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!