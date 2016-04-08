Tired But Wired? 3 Foods To Eat + 3 To Avoid To Heal Your Adrenals

Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. That's why we're thrilled to team up with her for a new series this week on balancing your hormones for better health. If you're inspired to learn more, check out her new course, How to Balance Your Hormones for Glowing Skin, Deeper Sleep & Better Digestion.

After taking care of patients for the past 25 years, I’m accustomed to the pushback that comes with adrenal problems. I get it—when you’re tired but wired, like I was in my mid-30s, the last thing you want is for some doctor to say that you need to ditch the coffee or vegan scones. As one patient put it, “Dr. Sara, you’ll have to pry that coffee mug out of my cold, dead fingers if you want me to give it up.” Um, OK.

But that’s what works when it comes to healing your adrenals. I know because I’ve been there, with certifiable adrenal dysregulation based on symptoms and laboratory confirmation, and the feeling of being overwhelmed, weight-loss resistant, depleted and too tired for sex, irritable, and most definitely addicted to caffeine.

But when you persist in jacking up your adrenal function, it’s akin to taking out a high-interest loan that you’ll need to repay sometime soon (see symptoms below). It was only when I applied the basic tenet of functional medicine to my own life that I began to heal: Remove the factors that cause imbalance, and add the factors that create balance.