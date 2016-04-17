6 Holistic Techniques I Use To Soothe My Stress & Anxiety

It can make its presence known gradually or come out of nowhere and hit you like a truck.

Call it what you want—anxiety, relentless sadness, a heavy spirit. Whatever you know it as, this negative shift is something that should be acknowledged and addressed right away.

Whenever I am hit with a debilitating bout, I see it as an opportunity to step up my self-care ritual and remind myself that there is still joy to be found in each and every day.

The following tools have proved very helpful in calming my heart and mind.