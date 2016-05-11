Exactly What A Celeb Nutritionist Does For Gorgeous Skin

Morning movement is meditative for me. It allows me to purge stress, plan my daily inbox attack, and separate the forest from the trees. Depending on the day, it could be a nice walk, yoga flow, or a workout class, but it's my way of honoring myself, channeling my strength, and practicing daily gratitude for each breath.

A tingling shower is up next. Instead of dry brushing, I use the Supracor Bath Mitt and a fresh Dr. Bronners body wash to wake my body, remove dead skin cells, and move lymph fluid. Moving the mitt in circular movements toward my heart helps lymph fluid make its way back to the subclavian veins, without taking the extra step of dry brushing.

Face cleansing needs to be done, but if I do it too often it can cause the overproduction of oils on my skin that can collect dirt and create that dreaded “greasy” look. So I give my skin a refresh in the morning with a gentle pH-balanced cleanser from Honest, Refreshing Clean Gel, or Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Cleanser. I only use acne busters when needed, usually to remove a full-face of heavy makeup application.

Then it's on to what is probably my best-kept secret when it comes to getting that dewy look: oiling. By adding a few drops back into my skin, it keeps my skin hydrated and looking radiant, and the thin veil of simple oils calm and help heal the skin. It works best when you massage oils into clean, exfoliated skin—my favorites are Eminence Calendula Oil or organic virgin coconut oil.