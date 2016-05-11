Exactly What A Celeb Nutritionist Does For Gorgeous Skin
As the face behind the holistic lifestyle site and upcoming book Be Well by Kelly, celebrity nutritionist and health coach Kelly LeVeque (who's worked with the likes of Lauren Conrad, among others) knows what it takes to get gorgeous, glowing skin. Here's how she does it from the inside out.
First of all, no product or routine will ever take the place of sleep and hydration to really keep me feeling my most beautiful. I prioritize it as much as possible because there really is a visible difference in my skin after I get a solid eight hours of sleep. Not to mention it helps balance my hormones, attain lower fasting blood sugar numbers, and ditch dark under-eye circles. Staying hydrated elevates my look, too, and I'll see fewer fine lines and a noticeably brighter complexion.
Morning ritual:
Morning movement is meditative for me. It allows me to purge stress, plan my daily inbox attack, and separate the forest from the trees. Depending on the day, it could be a nice walk, yoga flow, or a workout class, but it's my way of honoring myself, channeling my strength, and practicing daily gratitude for each breath.
A tingling shower is up next. Instead of dry brushing, I use the Supracor Bath Mitt and a fresh Dr. Bronners body wash to wake my body, remove dead skin cells, and move lymph fluid. Moving the mitt in circular movements toward my heart helps lymph fluid make its way back to the subclavian veins, without taking the extra step of dry brushing.
Face cleansing needs to be done, but if I do it too often it can cause the overproduction of oils on my skin that can collect dirt and create that dreaded “greasy” look. So I give my skin a refresh in the morning with a gentle pH-balanced cleanser from Honest, Refreshing Clean Gel, or Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Cleanser. I only use acne busters when needed, usually to remove a full-face of heavy makeup application.
Then it's on to what is probably my best-kept secret when it comes to getting that dewy look: oiling. By adding a few drops back into my skin, it keeps my skin hydrated and looking radiant, and the thin veil of simple oils calm and help heal the skin. It works best when you massage oils into clean, exfoliated skin—my favorites are Eminence Calendula Oil or organic virgin coconut oil.
As far as makeup goes, I'm obsessed with Honest Beauty, especially because being camera-ready is a part of my job! I've never been able to wear foundation without looking greasy, dealing with breakouts, or just feeling bad about swiping chemicals on my face. Now, between the Honest Everything Tinted Moisturizer, Kjaer Weiss Cream Blush, Too Faced Sun Bunny Natural Bronzer, and a swipe of gluten-free mascara, I have everything I need to get out the door. Oh, and pro tip: Gluten in mascara is volumizing, and because of it I had little red circles at the corners of my eyes for years. Switching to a g-free option took care of the problem immediately.
And before I'm officially ready to go, I have to sip on my #bewellsmoothie because it incorporates beauty foods, like lemon and spinach and avocado, for a boost of healthy fat. The cucumber is my favorite—it contains hydrating, nourishing, and astringent properties that are very good for the skin both internally and topically. The enzymes they contain digest damaged skin cells, remove dead skin cells safely, and add a fresh glow.
Evening ritual:
After a long day of work, it’s all about slowing down, dimming the lights, calming my mind, and taking a hot second to listen to what I need. To set the mood, I illuminate my Himalayan crystal rock salt lamp, slip into cozy clothes, and brew a cup of tea. When my stress levels are high, I lean on adaptogenic teas from Four Sigma Foods or a magnesium drink like Natural Calm to help me relax and sleep deeper.
I save my active skin care routine for the evening so that my skin can absorb, heal, and refresh while I sleep. Not to mention, this gives my sun-sensitive skin a chance to calm itself after being exposed to the elements all day. I never do anything too aggressive, but a couple of nights a week I will exfoliate with Goldfadden MD Doctor's Scrub Ruby Crystal Microderm Exfoliator and use a Vitamin C Serum by Skinceuticals to infuse antioxidants. Other nights I use their Retexturizing Activator and my LightStim to promote collagen and reduce wrinkles.
Occasionally, I need to relax in an Epsom salt bath and read a book, or cuddle up with my hubby and binge on Netflix. Honestly, its all about carving just a little me time out and listening closely enough to hear what I need in the moments of downtime. Then it's time for sleep, because always, always sleep!