mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Exactly What A Celeb Nutritionist Does For Gorgeous Skin

Kelly LeVeque
Clinical Nutritionist & mbg Class Instructor By Kelly LeVeque
Clinical Nutritionist & mbg Class Instructor
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and completed her postgraduate clinical nutrition education through UCLA and UC Berkeley.

Photo by courtesy of Kelly LaVeque

As the face behind the holistic lifestyle site and upcoming book Be Well by Kelly, celebrity nutritionist and health coach Kelly LeVeque (who's worked with the likes of Lauren Conrad, among others) knows what it takes to get gorgeous, glowing skin. Here's how she does it from the inside out.

First of all, no product or routine will ever take the place of sleep and hydration to really keep me feeling my most beautiful. I prioritize it as much as possible because there really is a visible difference in my skin after I get a solid eight hours of sleep. Not to mention it helps balance my hormones, attain lower fasting blood sugar numbers, and ditch dark under-eye circles. Staying hydrated elevates my look, too, and I'll see fewer fine lines and a noticeably brighter complexion.

Morning ritual:

courtesy of Kelly LeVeque

Morning movement is meditative for me. It allows me to purge stress, plan my daily inbox attack, and separate the forest from the trees. Depending on the day, it could be a nice walk, yoga flow, or a workout class, but it's my way of honoring myself, channeling my strength, and practicing daily gratitude for each breath.

A tingling shower is up next. Instead of dry brushing, I use the Supracor Bath Mitt and a fresh Dr. Bronners body wash to wake my body, remove dead skin cells, and move lymph fluid. Moving the mitt in circular movements toward my heart helps lymph fluid make its way back to the subclavian veins, without taking the extra step of dry brushing.

Face cleansing needs to be done, but if I do it too often it can cause the overproduction of oils on my skin that can collect dirt and create that dreaded “greasy” look. So I give my skin a refresh in the morning with a gentle pH-balanced cleanser from Honest, Refreshing Clean Gel, or Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Cleanser. I only use acne busters when needed, usually to remove a full-face of heavy makeup application.

Then it's on to what is probably my best-kept secret when it comes to getting that dewy look: oiling. By adding a few drops back into my skin, it keeps my skin hydrated and looking radiant, and the thin veil of simple oils calm and help heal the skin. It works best when you massage oils into clean, exfoliated skin—my favorites are Eminence Calendula Oil or organic virgin coconut oil.

courtesy of Kelly LeVeque

As far as makeup goes, I'm obsessed with Honest Beauty, especially because being camera-ready is a part of my job! I've never been able to wear foundation without looking greasy, dealing with breakouts, or just feeling bad about swiping chemicals on my face. Now, between the Honest Everything Tinted Moisturizer, Kjaer Weiss Cream Blush, Too Faced Sun Bunny Natural Bronzer, and a swipe of gluten-free mascara, I have everything I need to get out the door. Oh, and pro tip: Gluten in mascara is volumizing, and because of it I had little red circles at the corners of my eyes for years. Switching to a g-free option took care of the problem immediately.

And before I'm officially ready to go, I have to sip on my #bewellsmoothie because it incorporates beauty foods, like lemon and spinach and avocado, for a boost of healthy fat. The cucumber is my favorite—it contains hydrating, nourishing, and astringent properties that are very good for the skin both internally and topically. The enzymes they contain digest damaged skin cells, remove dead skin cells safely, and add a fresh glow.

Article continues below

Evening ritual:

courtesy of Kelly LeVeque

After a long day of work, it’s all about slowing down, dimming the lights, calming my mind, and taking a hot second to listen to what I need. To set the mood, I illuminate my Himalayan crystal rock salt lamp, slip into cozy clothes, and brew a cup of tea. When my stress levels are high, I lean on adaptogenic teas from Four Sigma Foods or a magnesium drink like Natural Calm to help me relax and sleep deeper.

I save my active skin care routine for the evening so that my skin can absorb, heal, and refresh while I sleep. Not to mention, this gives my sun-sensitive skin a chance to calm itself after being exposed to the elements all day. I never do anything too aggressive, but a couple of nights a week I will exfoliate with Goldfadden MD Doctor's Scrub Ruby Crystal Microderm Exfoliator and use a Vitamin C Serum by Skinceuticals to infuse antioxidants. Other nights I use their Retexturizing Activator and my LightStim to promote collagen and reduce wrinkles.

Occasionally, I need to relax in an Epsom salt bath and read a book, or cuddle up with my hubby and binge on Netflix. Honestly, its all about carving just a little me time out and listening closely enough to hear what I need in the moments of downtime. Then it's time for sleep, because always, always sleep!

Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los...
Read More
More from the author:
Discover How To Unlock The Power Of Food To Heal Your Body, Prevent Disease & Achieve Optimal Health
Celebrity holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque discusses how nourishing your body with real, whole foods can help you feel and look your best. She discusses elimination diets, the real consequences of eating sugar & processed foods and how to maximize the nutrients you’re getting from fruits and vegetables. Ready to start your healing journey? Join us today.
Watch Now
Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$199

What To Eat To Feel Your Best

with Kelly LeVeque & other mbg experts
What To Eat To Feel Your Best
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24468/exactly-what-a-celeb-nutritionist-does-for-gorgeous-skin.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!