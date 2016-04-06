mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Deliciously Ella's 6-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipe

Ella Mills
Founder of Deliciously Ella By Ella Mills
Founder of Deliciously Ella
Ella Mills is the founder of Deliciously Ella, a popular wellness brand based in London. Since starting her blog in 2011, she has now launched an app, written multiple books, started a line of packaged goods sold all over the UK, and opened a deli.

Photo by Deliciously Ella Every Day

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Ella Woodward is the woman behind the popular blog and best-selling cookbook Deliciously Ella. When Ella was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, she decided to change to a plant-based diet and saw incredible results. Ever since, she's been sharing beautiful recipes that make eating plants simple, easy, and fun. We're so excited to share a recipe from her new cookbook, Deliciously Ella Every Day.

This is my favorite chocolate cake; it’s just so soft and gooey. It may also be the simplest cake ever: just six ingredients blended together and then baked for 30 minutes, so it’s great if you need a fancy dessert but have limited time or energy! It’s perfect for a party, too, as I’ve yet to find anyone who doesn’t love it.

Chocolate Ganache Cake

Makes 1 cake

Ingredients for the cake

  • coconut oil, for the pan
  • 3 avocados
  • 7 tablespoons almond butter
  • ½ cup raw cacao powder, plus more to dust (optional)
  • 1½ cups plus 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1½ cups almond meal
  • 3 tablespoons chia seeds

Ingredients for the frosting

  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • ¼ cup raw cacao powder
  • ¼ cup maple syrup

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (convection 325°F). Oil an 8-inch cake pan with coconut oil; I don’t line it with parchment paper as I use a silicone pan. If yours isn’t, you might want to line it.

2. Scoop the avocado flesh out of the skins and into a food processor. Add all the other ingredients and blend until smooth. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and level the top.

3. Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Leave to cool and bind together for at least 20 minutes before turning out of the pan.

4. Sift over a little more cacao powder, if you like, to serve, as we did for the photo, or make the frosting. For the frosting, warm the coconut oil in a small saucepan just until it melts. Stir in all the other ingredients until you have a smooth, glossy glaze. Use it to frost the top of the cooled cake, then leave to set.

Make It Better: This cake is perfect just as it is, frosted or not, but you could add a scoop of coconut ice cream to each slice if you want.

Related reads:

Excerpted from Deliciously Ella Every Day: Quick and Easy Recipes for Gluten-Free Snacks, Packed Lunches, and Simple Meals 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ella Mills
Ella Mills Founder of Deliciously Ella
Ella Mills is the founder of Deliciously Ella, a popular wellness brand based in London. After she was diagnosed with a rare illness called Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) in 2011,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24467/deliciously-ellas-6ingredient-vegan-chocolate-cake-recipe.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!