Deliciously Ella's 6-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipe

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (convection 325°F). Oil an 8-inch cake pan with coconut oil; I don’t line it with parchment paper as I use a silicone pan. If yours isn’t, you might want to line it.

2. Scoop the avocado flesh out of the skins and into a food processor. Add all the other ingredients and blend until smooth. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and level the top.

3. Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Leave to cool and bind together for at least 20 minutes before turning out of the pan.

4. Sift over a little more cacao powder, if you like, to serve, as we did for the photo, or make the frosting. For the frosting, warm the coconut oil in a small saucepan just until it melts. Stir in all the other ingredients until you have a smooth, glossy glaze. Use it to frost the top of the cooled cake, then leave to set.

Make It Better: This cake is perfect just as it is, frosted or not, but you could add a scoop of coconut ice cream to each slice if you want.

Related reads: