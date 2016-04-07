7 Ways To Tap Into The Fierce, Fiery Energy Of The Aries New Moon

Be honest ... what pisses you off to no end? Anger in and of itself is not a negative—it’s how we use it (constructively or destructively) that determines everything. The new moon in Aries calls forth our inner warriors. The things that make us fume are often the pointers to our passions. This new moon can awaken our slumbering activism.

Founding feminist Gloria Steinem is born under the sign of the Ram, as was civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. Their confident, courageous, world-changing impact is an example of harnessing Aries's ire to start a revolutionary fire. We all have the power within us to shape the world. Rather than raging randomly when we’re feeling frustrated, we can create constructive change, fighting the good fight for our beliefs.

Maybe we won’t go undercover as Playboy bunnies or organize farm workers this week, but in some small way, we can stand up for our beliefs. In some cases, this can be as basic as saying “no” to a degrading offer or daring to express an unpopular (but enlightened) idea in the face of extreme opposition.