The Saturated Fat That Keeps You Full + Burns Fat: A Doctor Explains

By now, you probably know that eating fat won't make you fat. In fact, there's a unique fat that can actually help keep you full and provide fuel to burn body fat: medium-chain triglycerides, or MCTs.

MCTs are a special form of saturated fat with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that support your immune system.

You can find MCTs in coconut oil, although using MCT oil provides more therapeutic, concentrated doses of this fabulous oil. You can use it as a salad dressing, in your smoothie, in coffee, as a marinade base, or by the tablespoon.

I'm personally a huge fan and using MCT oil every single day because I find it keeps me full and satisfied longer.