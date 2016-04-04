mindbodygreen

Dismiss

The Saturated Fat That Keeps You Full + Burns Fat: A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician, a nine-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine.

Photo by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

By now, you probably know that eating fat won't make you fat. In fact, there's a unique fat that can actually help keep you full and provide fuel to burn body fat: medium-chain triglycerides, or MCTs.

MCTs are a special form of saturated fat with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that support your immune system.

You can find MCTs in coconut oil, although using MCT oil provides more therapeutic, concentrated doses of this fabulous oil. You can use it as a salad dressing, in your smoothie, in coffee, as a marinade base, or by the tablespoon.

I'm personally a huge fan and using MCT oil every single day because I find it keeps me full and satisfied longer.

How MCTs Can Help With Weight Loss

MCTs are the easiest type of fatty acid that your body can burn for calories. They get absorbed directly from the gut to the liver and burned very quickly. For many patients, they become that nudge to ditch those last 10 to 15 stubborn pounds that just won’t seem to budge.

Research confirms that MCTs can make you lean and healthy. In one study, researchers compared the results of MCTs with long-chain triglycerides on body fat, energy expenditure, appetite, and other aspects of weight loss in overweight men. They put these men on different diets for 28 days. One group ate a coconut-oil-rich diet high in MCTs such as caprylic acid and lauric acid. The other group ate a diet rich in long-chain triglycerides like olive oil. They then switched the diets so that they could see differences in the same subjects.

The researchers found the coconut group lost more body fat, which they attributed to a greater increase in energy expenditure and burning fat. Coconut oil actually sped up their metabolisms, allowing them to lose more belly fat and curbing their appetite compared with the men on the olive-oil-rich diet.

In fact, studies suggest that MCTs can help men burn about 460 extra calories a day and women about 190 extra calories. MCTs also affect your hormones, including appetite-controlling hormones, helping you feel full.

Article continues below

Why You Shouldn't Fear Fat

You might be hesitant to use coconut oil or MCT oil because it's high in saturated fat, which has unfairly been demonized for decades. Yet newer studies vindicate saturated fat, with one study arguing “a variety of saturated fatty acids may provide distinct benefits to various metabolic processes and overall health.”

Besides, there is a world of difference between quality saturated fat in coconut or MCT oils and what you might get in a fast-food cheeseburger.

Fat is one of your body’s main building blocks, yet for decades we followed a low-fat diet according to U.S. dietary guidelines, which became a high-sugar, high-refined-carb diet—contributing to an epidemic of insulin resistance, obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and many other serious health problems.

We now know that inflammation caused by following these flawed guidelines is the true health-robbing villain. Rather than demonize fat, we need to restrict sugar and carbohydrates that break down to sugar, as well as inflammatory omega-6 fats.

Instead, we should be focusing on getting more omega-3 fats and MCTs like coconut oil, which can help you to lose weight and stay healthy. Quality rather than quantity matters here.

In my new book, Eat Fat, Get Thin, I talk more about why I love MCT oil and share some of my favorite recipes. And if you already use MCT or coconut oils regularly, and you’ve noticed weight loss or other benefits, share your story on my Facebook page.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is dedicated to tackling the root causes of chronic disease by harnessing the power...
Read More
More from the author:
Relieve Symptoms Of Depression, Anxiety, Brain Fog & Stress Through The Power Of Food
Mark Hyman, M.D., Director of the Cleveland Clinic for Functional Medicine and best-selling author, helps us understand how the foods we’re eating, the community we’re living in, and the toxins we’re exposed to all contribute to how your brain functions every single day. Learn how you can improve your brain health and prevent brain disease, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, with concrete tips and tools you can start using today.
Watch Now
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is dedicated to tackling the root causes of chronic...
Read More

More On This Topic

Beauty

For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick

Alexandra Engler
For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick
Beauty

The 8 Best Natural & Nontoxic Teeth-Whitening Products

Alexandra Engler
The 8 Best Natural & Nontoxic Teeth-Whitening Products
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin
Boost Your Metabolism
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24433/the-saturated-fat-that-keeps-you-full-burns-fat-a-doctor-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!