How I Meditate: Michael Trainer, Founder Of Peak Mind

A 2010 Harvard study showed that through eight weeks of mindfulness you can actually stimulate neurogenesis, or grow new brain matter and increase stimulation in your hippocampus, the aspect of your brain associated with learning and memory. You can also decrease the activity in your amygdala, the center of your brain associated with emotions and stress, the fight-or-flight center of the brain. Science is now qualifying what many traditions have articulated for millennia.

I meditate because it allows me to be most fully myself, to ground and set intention for the day ahead. I find that when I meditate, my days flow better and I have the capacity to handle challenges with greater ease. It affords me greater access to my intuition for clarity in my creativity and decision-making.