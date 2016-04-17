mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Meditation
|
Personal Story

How I Meditate: Michael Trainer, Founder Of Peak Mind

Michael Trainer
Written by Michael Trainer

Photo by Jacqueline Koh

Many of our readers want to meditate but don’t have the time or aren’t sure how to start. So we’ve reached out to mindful experts for their best practices and tips. Michael Trainer is the co-creator of Global Citizen, a music festival dedicated to ending poverty, and the founder of Peak Mind, which helps people achieve peak performance through meditation. Here’s a glimpse into his own practice.

Where do you meditate? When?

I meditate anywhere I find myself in the world. I've meditated in the back of a bouncy jeep in Kenya and even amid the noise of a nightclub. There really is no bad place to meditate. But that said, when I have the opportunity, I love to meditate in nature, or to the sound of the waves in front of my home in Venice, California ... I really love it. When it comes down to it, it's not about the place but about the practice itself. The results come from the practice within, not the outside context.

Article continues below

What type of meditation do you practice?

I have been practicing Vipassana meditation for 20 years, since living and learning with a traditional healer in Sri Lanka on a Fulbright scholarship just after college. A couple of years ago, during a 30-day challenge, I learned Vedic meditation, and now that is my predominant practice.

Props used?

Whatever I can find to straighten the back and quiet the mind.

Article continues below

Why do you meditate?

A 2010 Harvard study showed that through eight weeks of mindfulness you can actually stimulate neurogenesis, or grow new brain matter and increase stimulation in your hippocampus, the aspect of your brain associated with learning and memory. You can also decrease the activity in your amygdala, the center of your brain associated with emotions and stress, the fight-or-flight center of the brain. Science is now qualifying what many traditions have articulated for millennia.

I meditate because it allows me to be most fully myself, to ground and set intention for the day ahead. I find that when I meditate, my days flow better and I have the capacity to handle challenges with greater ease. It affords me greater access to my intuition for clarity in my creativity and decision-making.

Advice for first-time meditators?

Many first-time meditators get caught up in feeling like they are doing it wrong because their brain won't quiet. My greatest advice is to stick with it and commit to a period of time, say eight weeks to practice for at least 10 minutes a day. Find a local teacher or download Headspace, Insight Timer, or other helpful apps. Make it the most important appointment of your day because it sets up the rest of the day for greater ease and success.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Michael Trainer
Michael Trainer
Michael Trainer, founder of Peak Mind, is a social movement innovator who co-created Global Citizen, a music festival dedicated to ending poverty that gathers 70k people in Central Park...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24421/how-i-meditate-michael-trainer-founder-of-peak-mind.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!