Amanda Chantal Bacon On Passion, BioMats, Turkish Figs And #Wellth

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob


Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Photo by Emman Montalvan

April 14, 2016

I’ve spent the past year thinking a lot about “wellth”—the idea that success is found in a lifestyle devoted to mental, physical, and emotional health. (I even wrote a book about it.) In this new series, we’re celebrating visionaries who embody what it means to be wellthy. 

In addition to being the founder of a wildly successful holistic living company, Amanda is one of the sweetest, smartest, and most authentic wellness entrepreneurs I know. Since we met a year ago, we've become fast friends, and she's someone I deeply admire. Let's hope she brings Moon Juice to Brooklyn sometime soon!

mbg: Favorite fruit?

ACB: Turkish figs.

Article continues below

Favorite healthy place to eat?

Souen—a macrobiotic, organic restaurant in NYC.

What's your favorite way to escape and get some nature?

Going to the Esalen retreat center in Big Sur, and taking in the ocean, the woods, the farm, and the streams.

Article continues below

What's your favorite way to break a sweat?

Dancing and jumping around a heated room.

Favorite holistic treatment?

Reflexology.

Article continues below

How do you de-stress and practice self-care?

I meditate daily and ride on my magic BioMat.

What does wellth mean to you?

Living in complete surrender to the life I'm meant to live.

Article continues below

Any advice for someone who's looking to build a life that they love and follow their passion?

Follow your passion and love your life—really it's as bold and as simple as that.

If it doesn't tickle you, don't do it. If something feels off, it is. As the wise Toucan Sam told me when I was a little girl, "Just follow your nose."

Latest Articles

