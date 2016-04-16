Why Holistic Facials Should Be Part Of Your Self-Care Practice

For some of the clients I work with, that might mean introducing exercise into the daily rhythm, eating more foods in their natural, raw state, or making more time for rest. Others might commit to finding ways to reduce daily stresses or to become more mindful of their thoughts and emotions. In the abstract, these kinds of shifts can sound challenging, but—once we break our old habits—it all become easy, just because taking care of ourselves in this way feels so good. When we realign, our true nature shines.

And, on the physical level, all of these connections to the holistic lifestyle serve to reveal a deep beauty. Skin is nourished through the increased circulation that comes with exercise. Lowering stress relieves the tension behind premature aging.

Learning to make the choices that manifest in that vibrant glow we see on the surface is a big part of a holistic treatment. We recognize that the skin is our largest living organ and that the food we eat is just as important as what we put onto our skin in restoring the body's harmony and vitality and in allowing the "chi" (energy) that connects us to all living things to flow.