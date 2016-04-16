Why Holistic Facials Should Be Part Of Your Self-Care Practice
Renowned facialist ,Tammy Fender, takes on a holistic approach to her beauty practice, serving her clients on emotional and spiritual levels as well as the physical. Her lifestyle includes beekeeping and gardening, from which she collects ingredients for her skincare line. A holistic facial is entirely differently from a standard one. She explains the following benefits that set her facials apart from the mainstream types:
1. They often involve personalized lifestyle transformations.
For some of the clients I work with, that might mean introducing exercise into the daily rhythm, eating more foods in their natural, raw state, or making more time for rest. Others might commit to finding ways to reduce daily stresses or to become more mindful of their thoughts and emotions. In the abstract, these kinds of shifts can sound challenging, but—once we break our old habits—it all become easy, just because taking care of ourselves in this way feels so good. When we realign, our true nature shines.
And, on the physical level, all of these connections to the holistic lifestyle serve to reveal a deep beauty. Skin is nourished through the increased circulation that comes with exercise. Lowering stress relieves the tension behind premature aging.
Learning to make the choices that manifest in that vibrant glow we see on the surface is a big part of a holistic treatment. We recognize that the skin is our largest living organ and that the food we eat is just as important as what we put onto our skin in restoring the body's harmony and vitality and in allowing the "chi" (energy) that connects us to all living things to flow.
Most people in the beauty industry are only beginning to realize that what we put onto our skin is just as important as what we put into our bodies.
2. They are only pure organic, using 100 percent botanical formulations.
I have a deep, abiding respect and love for the plant kingdom and the raw potential found in the natural ingredients I use in my blends. These ingredients are bursting with Pure Living Energy, the life force that emanates throughout nature and permeates our being. That’s why I incorporate the whole plant into my formulas—from root to rind and stem to seed—with each ingredient captured at its freshest and most active state, then processed as little as possible to maintain cellular integrity. Additionally, our sourcing is meticulous. We only use ingredients that are certified organic, wild-crafted, or grown on small artisanal farms, sustainably harvested and traceable back to the seed. I’m committed to ensuring that each ingredient used in the collection provides a maximum of enrichment without causing environmental harm.
They pass fluidly through the transdermal layer to be easily absorbed and utilized by the body. The results are deeply healing, ultra-nourishing, all-natural blends that work on the cellular level to bring skin into perfect balance. Many traditional soaps and cleansers can be hard on skin, stripping away natural oils from the surface, damaging the protective barrier that guards us from environmental stressors and locks in valuable moisture and nutrients. Most people in the beauty industry are only beginning to realize that what we put onto our skin is just as important as what we put into our bodies.
3. You will connect with your facialist on a deeper level.
As many people are starting to realize, there really is no quick beauty fix. A lasting, healthy, beautiful glow is the result of consistent holistic care. So when I begin working with a client, it’s a commitment to collaborate on long-term goals. It’s a relationship. And it usually becomes quite intimate, as our treatments delve below the surface into the foundations of health, exploring every aspect of what it means to reach balance.
We work in partnership to allow peace and joy to enter every aspect of our clients' lives. In service to that end, everything that happens in the treatment room, down to the last detail, is customized in order to support individual growth and healing. For me, true beauty is never generic—it’s specific. Arising from the inside, it’s revealed through a radiance we see shining on the surface in a vibrant complexion.
