mindbodygreen

Close banner

A Mindfulness Meditation To Help You Cope In The Aftermath Of Tragedy

Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor By Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University.
A Mindfulness Meditation To Help You Cope In The Aftermath Of Tragedy

Illustration by Chloe Bulpin / mbg creative

March 22, 2016 — 15:11 PM

Another day, another senseless act of violence. This morning, two explosions in the city of Brussels left at least 34 people dead and 170 others injured. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Our news feeds have been inundated with disturbing photos of blood- and dust-covered people. Emergency services are still combing through the rubble of Zaventem Airport and Maelbeek Metro Station. It is clear that the full scale of the devastation will take days, if not weeks, to assess.

And just a few days ago, two bombings took place in Turkey. On March 13, a car bomb exploded in the capital city of Ankara, leaving at least 37 people dead and over 100 injured. And then Saturday, an ISIS-connected suicide bomber killed at least four in a busy tourist area in Istanbul.

Obviously, it's impossible to know what to think or do or say in the wake of such horror. But we can't just ignore it. We have to process it.

So, we turned to mindfulness expert Susan Piver for a guided meditation to help us cope in the aftermath of these atrocities. We hope you find it useful—even if just a little.

A short practice for the people of Brussels and Turkey

This is a small offering to help work with the torment, sorrow, and rage in our minds.

Sit quietly for a few moments and breathe.

Then, rouse the aspiration to take in some of the pain of this world and send out some relief from that pain. When you are ready, think the following:

For all of you men and women who lost your lives in violence and may now be wandering terrified and confused, I share your suffering with you. In return, I offer you my peace.

Breathe in their suffering. Breathe out your peace.

For all of you who witnessed this horror, I share your unspeakable shock. May I take even the tiniest bit of your sorrow and rage into my own heart and relieve you of it. In return, I send you my strength.

Breathe in their suffering. Breathe out your strength.

For all of our brothers and sisters in Brussels and Turkey who are living through these horrific days and must now make sense of it, I share your confusion with you. May I take in your fear, rage, and concern for your children and loved ones. In return, I send you my bravery.

Breathe in their suffering. Breathe out your bravery.

For the politicians, doctors, nurses, police, and first responders who have born witness and must now act, I share your despair with you. May I take in your shock and confusion. In return, I send you my confidence and open heartedness.

Breathe in their suffering. Breathe out your confidence and open heartedness.

Finally, spend a few moments wishing that all beings may be safe.

When you are ready to close, sit quietly for a few minutes before resuming your day.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan...

More On This Topic

Social Good

From Foster Pets To Baseball Jersey Masks, Here's Some Good News From This Week

Christina Coughlin
From Foster Pets To Baseball Jersey Masks, Here's Some Good News From This Week
Love

Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Abby Moore
Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?
$249.99 $124.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24326/a-mindfulness-meditation-to-help-you-cope-in-the-aftermath-of-tragedy.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!