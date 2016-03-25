9 Easy Steps To A Healthier, Happier Gut: A GI Doctor Shares

Your gut affects everything in your body, from your immune system to your mental state. Still, the most common way people notice a problem in their gut is when they start regularly experiencing digestive issue like bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, or diarrhea.

As a gastroenterologist, I have many patients who come to me with gut-relieving suggestions they've read about, such as taking probiotics or drinking more water. While these things are helpful, they're not a cure for digestive issues, and there's still not much scientific evidence behind their claims.

Rather, the biggest factor in digestive health is your diet. Everything you eat correlates directly with your digestive health. But don’t worry; you don’t have to completely adjust your diet to see better digestion.

Here are nine easy steps I recommend for a healthier, happier gut: