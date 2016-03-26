How Running A Half Marathon Made Me Way Better At My Job

If you had told me five years ago that I would have any desire to run around the block—let alone a half marathon!—I would have said you were completely nuts.

While I liked working out, I didn’t like running. I had old injuries that would flare up, but mostly I was terribly fearful of trying something that I wasn’t sure I could accomplish. I’m a perfectionist, so if I can’t do something perfectly, my brain tells me I probably shouldn’t try at all.

After discovering a love for Barry’s Boot Camp, where short treadmill intervals made running less overwhelming, I eventually felt strong enough to give outdoor running a try. At first it truly seemed impossible, but after some persistence I got the hang of it and even started to like it. I began participating in 5k and 10k races and eventually decided that I wanted to try a half marathon.

In training to run a 13-plus-mile race, I discovered more about myself than I ever intended to, including four valuable lessons I have carried over to my professional life. Here they are: