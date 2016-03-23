6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice

I've been lucky to teach yoga for more than 10 years. Yoga is nothing short of magic. I compare teaching yoga to blowing empowering pixie dust into people's hearts and minds. People are completely transformed by this practice.

Yoga affects the way people think, move, eat, and interact. Everyone comes in with a set of limiting beliefs about what their body is capable of achieving. With mindful application of theory, dedication to the practice, and a big dose of support from the teacher, they succeed.

So what are you waiting for? Use these six simple tips to start an at-home yoga practice. It's easier than you think!