mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice

Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher By Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice

Photo by Cheyenne Ellis

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 23, 2016

I've been lucky to teach yoga for more than 10 years. Yoga is nothing short of magic. I compare teaching yoga to blowing empowering pixie dust into people's hearts and minds. People are completely transformed by this practice.

Yoga affects the way people think, move, eat, and interact. Everyone comes in with a set of limiting beliefs about what their body is capable of achieving. With mindful application of theory, dedication to the practice, and a big dose of support from the teacher, they succeed.

So what are you waiting for? Use these six simple tips to start an at-home yoga practice. It's easier than you think!

1. Create a sacred space.

This can be a small unused room, a corner of your bedroom, a spot in your living room, or even a place outside on your deck (weather permitting). All you need is a space free from distractions and large enough for you to place your yoga mat and reach your arms wide and overhead.

Article continues below

2. Make it cozy!

Light some candles, burn some sage or incense, play music that soothes or motivates you, and put on clothing that makes you feel good. Creating an altar can also help to focus your intention and energy.

3. Set a date.

Try to practice at the same time every day. Drop what you’re doing and remind yourself that this small amount of time will improve the entire rest of your day. Notice how establishing this routine affects your mood and physicality. It’s worth it.

Article continues below

4. Create a buddy system.

I used to live in central Florida with very little access to yoga, so I had a yoga date at my house with a friend twice a week. We made it sacred and kept each other accountable.

5. Commit to completing your practice.

Determine how much time you want to dedicate—five, ten, twenty minutes—and then stay on the mat for that amount of time. Whether you have a sequence to follow or prefer to move in an organic, flowy way, let your practice take over for that set time.

Article continues below

6. Don’t think—just practice.

Don’t pin yourself down to thinking only one style or duration qualifies as a proper practice. There will be days when you are strong like a bull and other days when you’ll mew like the runt of the litter. By now, you know that one of those days is no better than the others.

Related reads:th

From Aim True by Kathryn Budig. Copyright © 2016 by Kathryn Budig. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author known for her accessibility,...
Read More
More from the author:
Set Intentions For A Clearer Life's Purpose To Feel Like Your Most Vibrant Self
Check out Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Find Your Purpose With Kathryn Budig's New Class
View the class
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author...
Read More

More On This Topic

Motivation

11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles

Kristine Thomason
11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles
Routines

5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders

Lia Bartha
5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders
$247.99 $123.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24294/6-steps-to-create-a-simple-home-yoga-practice.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!