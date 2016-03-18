Leona Lewis On Love, Cardio, And #Wellth

I feel very grateful that I'm able to have my passion be my career, and I believe that everyone can do the same, but I feel many people don't know exactly what it is they are passionate about. The lucky ones who do already have a head start and can begin to peruse avenues that allow that passion to be crafted into a career. For those still looking for it, I believe it's a deep calling and it's OK if you haven't found it right away because life is a journey and new paths open up to us every day. We just have to create space for those opportunities to come in.