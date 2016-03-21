mindbodygreen

The All-Over, All-Natural Moisturizer Your Skin Needs

Allie White
mbg Contributor By Allie White
mbg Contributor
Allie White is a freelance writer and editor who covers news, lifestyle, health, beauty, and entertainment.
Photo by jao brand

March 21, 2016
In this series, we’ll spotlight one better-for-you beauty buy every week that not only does what it promises to do but that also upholds the green, natural approach to beauty and skin care we value so much. Trust us when we say you can trust our beauty editor, Allie White—in her time here, she’s tried upward of 400 different creams, sprays, serums, tonics, etc. These are her favorites.

For someone who has tested hundreds and hundreds (and hundreds) of products, declaring something "the best" in a category is a big deal. But I'm confident in the statement I'm about to make:

Jao's Goe Oil is the best all-over moisturizer I've used since making the switch to all-natural products.

There, I said it. And I'm sticking by the proclamation. You can keep your single-ingredient coconut oil; I'll be just fine with this tube of incredibly powerful, adorably packaged blend of 28 different floral, vegetable, and fruit oils.

Jao Brand Goe Oil

How can I declare this so confidently?

During a particularly rowdy recent Friday night, I spent the better part of four hours cleaning every reachable surface in my apartment. Dirty dishes? Scrubbed. Bathroom floor? Hand-washed. Fan blades? Wiped down and vacuumed. Pile of discolored white T-shirts? Bleached.

Obvious neuroses aside, this cleaning binge had my apartment shining like the top of the Chrysler Building, but it left my hands ravaged. The cleaning liquids and constant underwater action had sucked every drop of moisture from my skin, so much so that rubbing my hands together resulted in a really gross papery sound.

Pleased with my cleaning skills but disappointed by my lack of protective rubber gloves, I liberally applied the Goe Oil to my hands and went to bed. Lo and behold, my skin was healed and softer than ever the next day.

Seriously, skin drinks this stuff up and stays hydrated for hours. Put it on before bed (your hands, your feet, your knees, your elbows … go crazy!), and enjoy the luxurious feeling of waking up with baby-soft skin. You can thank the rose hip, hemp seed, jojoba, and meadowfoam oils; the avocado, grapeseed, mango, and pumpkin seed butters; and the camomile and calendula for the healing effects. Despite how packed with beneficial oils it is, the Goe Oil isn't greasy at all. It has the consistency of a balm, but note that it's über-concentrated, so a little bit goes a very long way (warm it up between your hands first).

It also has an uplifting, slightly tropical scent thanks to the inclusion of Monoi, which is made from soaking the petals of Tahitian gardenias, so it not only helps curb split ends and flyaways, it'll make your hair smell like a fancy Polynesian garden.

Powerful enough to combat winter skin woes but light enough to not leave an oily sheen on your body during summer, Goe Oil deserves a place in your self-care routine, like, yesterday.

Jao Brand Goe Oil, $48, jaobrand.com

EWG Score: 2 — low hazard

