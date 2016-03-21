The All-Over, All-Natural Moisturizer Your Skin Needs

How can I declare this so confidently?

During a particularly rowdy recent Friday night, I spent the better part of four hours cleaning every reachable surface in my apartment. Dirty dishes? Scrubbed. Bathroom floor? Hand-washed. Fan blades? Wiped down and vacuumed. Pile of discolored white T-shirts? Bleached.

Obvious neuroses aside, this cleaning binge had my apartment shining like the top of the Chrysler Building, but it left my hands ravaged. The cleaning liquids and constant underwater action had sucked every drop of moisture from my skin, so much so that rubbing my hands together resulted in a really gross papery sound.

Pleased with my cleaning skills but disappointed by my lack of protective rubber gloves, I liberally applied the Goe Oil to my hands and went to bed. Lo and behold, my skin was healed and softer than ever the next day.

Seriously, skin drinks this stuff up and stays hydrated for hours. Put it on before bed (your hands, your feet, your knees, your elbows … go crazy!), and enjoy the luxurious feeling of waking up with baby-soft skin. You can thank the rose hip, hemp seed, jojoba, and meadowfoam oils; the avocado, grapeseed, mango, and pumpkin seed butters; and the camomile and calendula for the healing effects. Despite how packed with beneficial oils it is, the Goe Oil isn't greasy at all. It has the consistency of a balm, but note that it's über-concentrated, so a little bit goes a very long way (warm it up between your hands first).

It also has an uplifting, slightly tropical scent thanks to the inclusion of Monoi, which is made from soaking the petals of Tahitian gardenias, so it not only helps curb split ends and flyaways, it'll make your hair smell like a fancy Polynesian garden.

Powerful enough to combat winter skin woes but light enough to not leave an oily sheen on your body during summer, Goe Oil deserves a place in your self-care routine, like, yesterday.

Jao Brand Goe Oil, $48, jaobrand.com

EWG Score: 2 — low hazard