mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

Essentials For A Minimalist Kitchen

Erin Boyle
Written by Erin Boyle

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

You may know Erin Boyle from her popular green living blog, Reading My Tea Leaves. (And If you haven't gotten lost in it yet, we highly suggest you do so right now.) Check out the writer, photographer, and minimalist's list of kitchen essentials, and take a peek at a few snippets of her culinary sanctuary.

White dishes

The little black dress of china, a white plate can be dressed up or dressed down but will never go out of style. As the classic LBD advice goes: look for a shape that appeals to you, in a sturdy material, with few adornments. We chose handmade dishes with a creamy white glaze.

Photo by Erin Boyle

Article continues below

Plain café-style glasses

Classic French Duralex glasses are heavy-duty, functional, and affordable. We use these for everything from water and juice to wine and lattes. The smallest size is just right for a tiny toddler grip.

Photo by Erin Boyle

Cutlery

Go with stainless steel or silver, both of which can be put in the dishwasher and should last for decades—if not centuries. We have a beautiful set of wooden-handled stainless-steel cutlery that will last longer if hand-washed. Done again, I might opt for a set of vintage silverware to use every day that doesn’t need to be specially handled. But then again, practicality can’t always win.

Article continues below

Cast-iron pans

Well-seasoned cast-iron pans are virtually nonstick, a source of iron, and workhorses in the oven or on the stovetop. Vintage cast iron can be pricey but has the advantage of being very well-seasoned and smooth-bottomed. Brand-new Lodge pans are incredibly affordable. Both will quite literally last forever.

Stainless-steel saucepans

We have a 4-quart and a 6-quart pan that we use near daily for everything from boiling water for pasta to simmering sauces and reheating leftovers.

Article continues below

Cast-iron Dutch oven

In the land of one-pot cooking, nothing compares to a classic, enameled Dutch oven. And they can be just as good secondhand as brand-new. We use ours for simmering stews and chilis and baking bread. In a pinch, it can multitask as an ice bucket or a baby bathtub.

Wooden cutting board

A thin wooden cutting board kept well-oiled and clean is the only one you need.

Photo by Erin Boyle

Article continues below

A set of knives

In a truly minimalist kitchen, you can probably get away with just one or two good chef ’s knives. We use a 5-inch Santoku knife that we love, but I recommend going to a neighborhood kitchen shop and trying out a few to determine which one feels best in your hand. To save counter space and protect our knives from damage, we use a magnetic knife rack attached to the wall.

Photo by Erin Boyle

Microplane

I’m still waiting for a beautiful wooden-handled version to make it to market, but a Microplane is a useful tool in any kitchen. Good for lemon zesting and cheese grating without taking up much room.

Article continues below

Stainless-steel sheet pans

Our tiny apartment oven is too small to fit a regular-size cookie tray, so we use jelly roll pans as baking sheets. Whatever the size, I’ve had the best luck with uncoated stainless-steel sheet pans. You can use them for everything from roasting vegetables to baking cookies. With only a bit of care, they won’t warp, and they take scratches and nicks and everyday wear with gusto.

Photo by Erin Boyle

Measuring cups and spoons

Some things do call for a little precision. A 1-cup liquid measure and a set of dry measures is all we use, plus a set of measuring spoons. All of them are stainless steel, utilitarian, and sturdy. (If space is an issue, a standard 8-ounce mason jar can stand in for a 1-cup liquid measure.)

Mixing bowls

Whether tempered glass, stainless steel, or sturdy stoneware, a solid set of mixing bowls is useful for all manner of recipes, and an attractive set can do double-duty as serving bowls.

Adapted from an excerpt of Simple Matters: Living With Less and Ending Up With More, available where books are sold.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Erin Boyle
Erin Boyle
Erin Boyle is the writer and photographer behind Reading My Tea Leaves. She’s a minimalist with a penchant for a good story and a soft spot for an aged patina. Her approach to living...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24226/essentials-for-a-minimalist-kitchen.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!