Tony Robbins: The Importance of Taking Action

May 13, 2011

"Often we are caught in a mental trap of seeing enormously successful people and thinking they are where they are because they have some special gift. Yet a closer look shows that the greatest gift that extraordinarily successful people have over the average person is their ability to get themselves to take action."

-- Tony Robbins

