The Superfood You Should Be Adding To Your Coffee

Tero Isokauppila
Four Sigmatic Founder By Tero Isokauppila
Four Sigmatic Founder
Tero Isokauppila is the founder of Four Sigmatic, a mushroom and superfoods company which creates products to help you live a better and healthier life. He currently lives in the Greater Los Angeles area, and has degrees in chemistry, business, and a certificate in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University.

Photo by Stocksy

Mushrooms might not be the first things that come to mind when you picture your morning coffee, but hear me out.

Though they may not be as "sexy" as other superfoods on the market today, medicinal mushrooms like Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, and Lion’s Mane come packed with some hefty nutritional benefits.

At the beginning of the 21st century, fungi were used in more than 10 of the 20 most profitable products used in human medicine—including penicillin. Today, thousands of studies have been conducted on their healing properties.

Researchers have compiled promising evidence that antioxidants in Chaga mushrooms can help lower inflammation in the body; while Reishi mushrooms might improve heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol levels, Cordyceps can boost natural energy levels and oxygen intake by up to 15 percent, and Lion's Mane might influence brain health by stimulating the Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) production in the body.

Incorporating even small amounts of nutrient-rich mushrooms into your daily routine can help you tap into these significant health benefits. Not to mention they can be added to almost any diet—no matter if you're Paleo or vegan. The only downside is that these healthier mushroom often have a bitter taste.

That's where mushroom coffee comes into play.

Coffee comes with health benefits of its own, and it's one of the few bitter foods that people consume regularly. However, drinking coffee can be very taxing on our adrenals and tough on our stomachs due to its acidity. But combining coffee with mushrooms may help alleviate these issues.

This superfood combo of mushrooms and coffee might sound outrageous, but it tastes much better than you'd imagine. Here are two of my favorite morning coffee recipes. Not only will they help you wake up; they'll improve mental focus, boost brain health, and support overall immunity.

Quick & Easy Mushroom Latte

  • One packet Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee with Lion’s Mane (which comes in a powder form similar to other instant coffees)
  • 1 cup hot water
  • A splash almond milk
  • A tiny bit of vanilla-flavored liquid stevia

Mix everything together with a spoon or milk frother.

Article continues below

Hard-Core Mushroom Coffee

  • 16 grams high-quality coffee beans of your choice
  • 1 cup hot water
  • One packet Four Sigmatic Chaga Elixir
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon ghee
  • 1 teaspoon maca and/or mucuna extract

Grind the coffee beans and throw them into an AeroPress or a French Press. Extract them with hot water for 60 to 90 seconds, depending on the size of your grind. Mix the fresh-brewed coffee and all other ingredients in a blender for a few seconds, and you’re done. Just remember to open the blender lid carefully after mixing a warm drink.

