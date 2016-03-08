7 Ways To Harness The Transformative Power Of The Pisces Supermoon & Solar Eclipse

Pisces is the zodiac’s 12th and final sign, which is why so many people born under this sign are considered “old souls” and may have a strong connection to the other side. Pisces is also associated with reincarnation and the afterlife. Another book that’s made a huge impact on us is Anita Moorjani’s Dying to Be Me: My Journey from Cancer, to Near Death, to True Healing.

When Ophi lost a friend due to tragic circumstances, we were so grateful to find this woman’s autobiography. Moorjani’s entire body was overtaken by cancer, and she battled the disease for four years. On her supposed deathbed, she had a life-altering experience through which she realized her value as a human being and recognized that an old, unconscious fear was at the root of her cancer.

During this experience, she experienced pure oneness and love, being in multiple locations at once, and a state of freedom that she describes in poetic detail. After regaining consciousness, Moorjani’s health made a miraculous turnaround and she was released from the hospital weeks later without a single trace of cancer in her body.

Moorjani is a Pisces (she states her birthday in the book — and, hey, our inquiring minds had to know!). Her story is medically documented. It will make you rethink what you know about illness and healing, life and death. If you're dealing with the passing of a loved one, the website ModernLoss.com also offers a broad swath of people's experiences dealing with grief, death, and dying in today's world. At the Pisces new moon, a fresh perspective on all of these matters can really go far.