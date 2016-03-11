I Took Care Of My Skin Like Gwyneth Paltrow For A Week. Here's What Happened

Let me start by saying this routine takes some dedication. It's not a wash-and-go kind of operation, but in the words of Teddy Roosevelt, "nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort." And we all know he was talking about skin care.

With Teddy's words in mind, I dove into the routine on a Thursday night, starting with the Luminous Melting Cleanser.

Despite a yearslong, inexplicable dislike of cleansing balms, this one surprised me. Solid in the tub, it melts almost immediately as you rub it between your hands and massage onto your skin. Unlike some cleansing oils that drag the remnants of your makeup around your face until you wipe it all off, this balm seemed to dissolve makeup and grime on contact (it's smooth, not slippery). The cleansing cloth that comes with the balm is a nice addition and does a good job removing the balm/makeup residue when it's time.

After my face was makeup-free, I applied the Exfoliating Instant Facial. I'm a big fan of all things exfoliating, so I was a little disappointed I didn't feel this one more while I was rubbing it around (I know, I know, anything too harsh will ruin your skin, but I'm a glutton for exfoliant punishment). However, upon rinsing, the results were pretty startling. My usually-red post-exfoliant skin was calm and normal but incredibly clean, soft, and—dare I say?—glowing.

I did miss actually washing my face with a non-balm cleanser, but the combination of the Cleanser and Instant Facial seemed to do the trick just as well, if not better, than my standard nighttime charcoal and clay soap.

Because I'm a creature of habit, I used a non-Goop toner and serum before applying the Replenishing Night Cream and Perfecting Eye Cream, both of which felt incredibly luxurious, like I was wrapping my face in cashmere before bed. (Do we think Gwyneth sleeps on cashmere sheets?) I didn't even mind the somewhat "earthy" scent of the Night Cream. (I skipped the Enriching Face Oil to let my skin adapt to the new line slowly.)