5 Easy Breathing Techniques To Calm Your Kid (And Relax The Whole Family)

When the amygdala is activated, it responds with the primal reactions of fight, flight, or freeze and blocks the prefrontal cortex’s ability to think clearly. This is great when we’re in actual danger, but in most cases of stress, the amygdala hijacks our ability to respond mindfully under pressure.

Deep breathing can help tremendously. But the main challenge is remembering to do it.

That's why it's helpful to know specific (and fun) breathing techniques that are great for parents and kids alike. Maybe you can breathe together at bedtime or when anyone in the family is upset. Give these five methods a try and see how much calmer your household can become.