What No One Tells You About Starting Your Own Wellness Business

Ten years ago, I took a beginner Reiki workshop—never thinking it would inspire me to make a major career transition. But I loved what I learned in my Reiki intro and continued taking classes. Over the two years of my Reiki training, I slowly started to think about seeing clients and creating a business of my own—leaving my day job as a development director at various arts nonprofits in the process.

When I first created my practice, I spent so much time and effort, and experienced so much angst, trying to figure out which business strategies worked best for me. Some of the challenges I faced included how to find clients in person and online, how to market to my ideal client base, how many hours per week I could work without getting burned out, as well as how to deal with challenging clients and build my confidence as a practitioner.

To help you avoid the worry and pitfalls I faced, here are five things nobody tells you about starting your own business: