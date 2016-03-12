mindbodygreen

Close banner

WNBA Star Skylar Diggins On Kale, Letting Go Of The Negative, And #Wellth

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
WNBA Star Skylar Diggins On Kale, Letting Go Of The Negative, And #Wellth

Photo by Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 12, 2016

I’ve spent the past year thinking a lot about “wellth” — the idea that success is found in a lifestyle devoted to mental, physical, and emotional health. (I even wrote a book about it.) In this new series, we’re celebrating visionaries who embody what it means to be wellthy. 

As a professional basketball player and advocate for the prevention of childhood obesity, Skylar Diggins knows a thing or two about staying healthy. Sure, she loves kale and gets that eating healthy is about balance, but she's also on point when it comes to health beyond the physical.

mbg: What's the biggest life lesson you've learned from playing basketball?

SD: Never linger on what was ... I write "next play" on my kicks because that's all that matters: what you do next. Letting go of the negative.

Article continues below

Favorite healthy place to eat?

Dig Inn has some great options.

How do you stay healthy on the road?

There are always healthy options if you take a minute. It's about asking and combining a good protein with good carbs, dairy, and veggies.

Article continues below

What does wellth mean to you?

Wellth is being balanced in all areas. People can be physically fit but miss something. It's caring enough to take care of yourself so you can offer the best version of yourself.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate

Jamie Schneider
Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate
Personal Growth

How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24074/wnba-star-skylar-diggins-on-kale-letting-go-of-the-negative-and-wellth.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!