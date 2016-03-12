WNBA Star Skylar Diggins On Kale, Letting Go Of The Negative, And #Wellth
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
I’ve spent the past year thinking a lot about “wellth” — the idea that success is found in a lifestyle devoted to mental, physical, and emotional health. (I even wrote a book about it.) In this new series, we’re celebrating visionaries who embody what it means to be wellthy.
As a professional basketball player and advocate for the prevention of childhood obesity, Skylar Diggins knows a thing or two about staying healthy. Sure, she loves kale and gets that eating healthy is about balance, but she's also on point when it comes to health beyond the physical.
mbg: What's the biggest life lesson you've learned from playing basketball?
SD: Never linger on what was ... I write "next play" on my kicks because that's all that matters: what you do next. Letting go of the negative.
Favorite healthy place to eat?
Dig Inn has some great options.
How do you stay healthy on the road?
There are always healthy options if you take a minute. It's about asking and combining a good protein with good carbs, dairy, and veggies.
What does wellth mean to you?
Wellth is being balanced in all areas. People can be physically fit but miss something. It's caring enough to take care of yourself so you can offer the best version of yourself.
