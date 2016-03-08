The Surprising Way Your Friends Influence Your Health

Well, I slept in, so I missed the early-morning hour when no one else wants a piece of me. My schedule today is jam-packed with meetings and deadlines. Right after work, I’m on mom-duty, juggling carpools, homework, team tryouts, and dinner. I didn’t manage my time well. Ugh. The feelings of being a fitness failure are seeping in, and it’s only 9 a.m. on a Monday.

I have yet to meet a single person who doesn't feel like a fitness failure on a regular basis. We all do. It’s a universal truth. Even the people you least expect—high-performing athletes, yogis, celebrities, people who run fitness companies (like me)—struggle with fitness.

What we all have in common is that we live in a culture that makes it challenging to be healthy. There are all kinds of external reasons for this—demanding careers, endless sitting, fast food, stress, trauma, injuries, unrealistic goals, confusing body-image messages, and more. All of these forces pull us from our optimal health.

Even though our culture makes it hard to be healthy, most of us put all the blame on ourselves when we don't exercise or eat as well as we'd like to. Why aren't we taking care of ourselves? It isn't for lack of knowledge; many of us know how to exercise and eat well. It isn't for lack of resources; we're constantly bombarded with fitness and diet products and services. And it isn't for lack of wanting; we all really want to be healthier and feel good in our bodies. Shouldn't it, then, be our fault if we don't take care of ourselves?

My answer is—no. I do believe that each of us holds the power to be healthier, happier, and more balanced. But the struggle to get there is very real—and it’s not all on us.