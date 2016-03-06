3 Ways Social Media Is Ruining Your Real-Life Relationships

Social media has completely transformed the experience of travel. Not just because dodging selfie sticks makes navigating tourist attractions harder but because tourists no longer even look at the monuments, piazzas, or works of art anymore. Instead, they turn their backs and look at themselves on a screen.

The experience of art and history has been replaced with the experience of a digital representation of those things. We spend more time thinking about how other people will perceive our adventures than actually having them.

These days, the urge to check social media is stronger than the urge for sex. Both are driven by a need to connect. After food and shelter, our need to belong and feel positively connected to others is arguably the number one predictor of well-being, happiness, health, and even longevity.

Trying to connect in this way, though, is actually counterproductive. Here are three ways virtual connection is ruining your real-life relationships: