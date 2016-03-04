mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recovery

Why "No Pain, No Gain" Is Bullsh*t

Laura Di Franco, MPT
Physical Therapist By Laura Di Franco, MPT
Physical Therapist
Laura Di Franco, MPT, is a physical therapist with a practice in Bethesda, Maryland. With almost three decades of expertise in holistic physical therapy, six published books and a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, her energy and methods are contagious and unlike anything you’re experienced.

Photo by Stocksy

Many people believe that having a high tolerance for pain is a good thing. "No pain, no gain" drives them from a wee age, and they’ve lived their lives thinking that the armor they’ve built up is helping them.

In reality, a high pain tolerance means you can’t feel the subtle and very important messages your body is giving you — and it may mean injury if you’re not careful. Here's why:

1. Feeling is healing.

If we don’t start connecting with the ancient art of listening to our inner wisdom and body awareness, we’re headed for physical disaster.

The more you feel and the more you listen and pay attention to those messages, the greater chance you have of making a choice that nourishes your body and moves it toward health and peak performance.

Article continues below

2. Yet we're conditioned to ignore pain.

It’s fair to say that from an early age, we’re conditioned to listen to someone else when it comes to our own body and to diminish or even ignore pain. We’re taught that it’s a good thing to move through it, get over it, and push past it. We are not taught to slow down, honor, and listen to what we feel and make a decision based on what our body is telling us.

3. Every time you ignore your pain, it gets worse.

The problem with a high pain tolerance, unless you rely on it for your job (Navy SEAL comes to mind), is that every time you decide to ignore the message your body is sending you, or worse, you’re not connected enough to even feel it, it has to get louder to get your attention. What if we could learn to listen to those messages when they are whispers?

If you’ve been walking around boasting about your high pain tolerance, I encourage you to sit back, get still, and begin to learn how to feel what’s underneath that armor of yours. There’s always something deeper, some feeling or sensation that is foundational to the creation of that armor.

You want strength, you want flexibility, you want agility, mobility, and endurance; you want it all. But are you willing to really feel what it will take to get to those higher levels of performance? When you think about pain tolerance and how you’ve built up your identity around it, imagine that there might be something you haven’t learned yet that could change everything.

Here are five ways to transform high pain tolerance into a powerful healing and performance tool:

  1. Open your mind to the possibility that your lifelong tolerance to pain might be a shield, protecting you from feeling deeper sensations or emotions.
  2. Recognize that your body is sending messages all day long. The key is whether or not you can feel and respond to those messages. Ask yourself if you’ve been able to do this.
  3. Practice body awareness and see what happens. Take on the adventure of feeling and use a journal to record your thoughts, sensations, and reactions.
  4. Explore the link between awareness and healing. It’s what we do with our thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors, when we’re aware of them, that gives us a choice for something better
  5. Seek out more ways to understand your body. The body is the key to healing. Observing the thoughts and feeling the sensations is the way you get good at this. Taking action is the way you get results.

Related reads:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Laura Di Franco, MPT
Laura Di Franco, MPT Physical Therapist
Laura Di Franco, MPT, is a physical therapist with a practice in Bethesda, Maryland. With almost three decades of expertise in holistic physical therapy, six published books and a...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23976/why-no-pain-no-gain-is-bullsht.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!