Why "No Pain, No Gain" Is Bullsh*t

The problem with a high pain tolerance, unless you rely on it for your job (Navy SEAL comes to mind), is that every time you decide to ignore the message your body is sending you, or worse, you’re not connected enough to even feel it, it has to get louder to get your attention. What if we could learn to listen to those messages when they are whispers?

If you’ve been walking around boasting about your high pain tolerance, I encourage you to sit back, get still, and begin to learn how to feel what’s underneath that armor of yours. There’s always something deeper, some feeling or sensation that is foundational to the creation of that armor.

You want strength, you want flexibility, you want agility, mobility, and endurance; you want it all. But are you willing to really feel what it will take to get to those higher levels of performance? When you think about pain tolerance and how you’ve built up your identity around it, imagine that there might be something you haven’t learned yet that could change everything.

Here are five ways to transform high pain tolerance into a powerful healing and performance tool: