How Yoga Made Me Look 10 Years Younger

I'm often told that I look younger than my 53 years, but this wasn’t always the case. Before I started practicing yoga and let go of all that was binding me emotionally and physically into a tightly compacted ball, I looked and even acted much older. Those who knew me then can attest to the fact that I've changed.

The picture on my driver’s license from well over a decade ago was so bad I once almost didn’t get through security at the airport. The picture was so bad that when I took my daughter to get her license a few years ago, the person at the desk saw mine and said, “We have to get you a new license with a new picture on it!”

The woman in that old picture wasn't me, or at least she wasn't the person I am now.

Who was she? A tightly wound, shut-down person whose light had been extinguished by the events of her life and how she was holding on to it all. Due to my inability to process and work through life events — a cancer diagnosis, my mother's death — things just continued to build until I hit a breaking point and knew something had to change.

Today, that version of me is nowhere to be found thanks to a regular yoga practice and a few other things that make me look and feel much younger than I am. Here are my tips: