We Just Found An Insanely Good Diet For Heart Health

For more than 25 years I have been utilizing a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet containing nuts and seeds, (I call it a Nutritarian diet) to effectively normalize high blood pressure, resolve type 2 diabetes and reverse heart disease (even advanced cases). My experience has demonstrated that attention to micronutrient density and the addition of seeds and nuts can offer even greater cardiovascular benefits.

The effectiveness of this diet style was demonstrated in a recent study following the outcomes of more than 2,000 people who applied my dietary recommendations — including a variety of green and colorful nutrient-rich vegetables and fruits, a variety of beans and legumes, and whole food fats in the form of nuts, seeds, and avocado.

The participants were surveyed and provided medical records detailing the changes they experienced in their weight, blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides after adopting a Nutritarian diet. That data was compiled and analyzed and published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, showing striking weight loss and cardiovascular benefits.

Weight-loss diets are notoriously prone to failure; studies on weight loss usually report losses of only 6 to 13 pounds after two years of dieting. A Nutritarian eating style is different. Respondents to this survey who started out obese and then changed to a Nutritarian diet experienced an average weight loss of more than 50 pounds at the two-year mark.

In those who started out with hypertension, there was a 26 mmHg average reduction in systolic blood pressure. In respondents who were not taking cholesterol-lowering medication, there was an average 42 mg/dl decrease in LDL cholesterol.Blood pressure and LDL are major cardiovascular risk factors, so reductions of this large size offer meaningful protection from heart disease.

This study also presented many case histories demonstrating dramatic reversal of heart disease. Importantly, patients maintained their new eating styles and are free of heart disease many years after their original dietary shift.

This research adds to the body of literature demonstrating that nutritional excellence is more powerful than drugs and should be standard information supplied to patients with chronic medical conditions.

Patients need better options than just managing symptoms with medications and invasive surgical procedures, which typically allows the underlying pathologies to advance. With a Nutritarian diet, patients can remove the cause of their disease and restore the health of the heart and blood vessels.

