I Followed A Macrobiotic Diet For Two Years. Here's Why I Quit

The reason I became a health mentor is because I want my clients to know that trying to train yourself to eat a perfect diet and have a perfect exercise routine isn't the ultimate goal. Eating foods like kale or going to yoga are not all-or-nothing changes. Rather, eating foods like kale and going to yoga are tools that you can use to learn more about yourself; they are tools to help you discover what it means to actually feel good, and to build a body that is strong.

Eating perfectly is a means to rebalancing your body, and once you have strengthened your system, your body has a voice stronger than that devil on your shoulder. And what's even better is that your body starts to crave the foods that make it healthy, and the junk food you used to adore loses its appeal. It's like that bittersweet moment when you reunite with an old friend but realize that you've grown apart.

There are some parts of my current diet, such as dairy and wheat, that I might tell my clients to avoid if is creating an obstacle for their healing. But for me, I am healed and I can enjoy foods without adverse effects. If there is a time in my life when I feel out of balance, I know exactly what to do about it. Life is good!