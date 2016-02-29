5 Reasons Mindfulness Is The Ultimate Success Habit

Wouldn't it be nice if there were a pill we could take that would improve nearly every area of our lives? In a way, there is. It's called mindfulness.

Mindfulness is a subtle inner shift from being identified with thinking and emotions, to being objectively aware of thinking and emotions, which frees us up to be more present with what we're doing and who we're with. Being mindful takes just about as much effort as taking a pill, but it's something we can do as often as we like. And, when practiced correctly, there are no negative side effects. Although practicing mindfulness can't solve every problem in our lives, it can solve the most important ones.

It very well may be the ultimate habit for success in life; here's why: