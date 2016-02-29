3 Therapy Ball Moves To Relieve Lower Back Pain

Lie belly down on top of an inflated Coregeous Ball. Take deep breaths into the ball while slowly rolling it from side to side across your midsection. Three minutes minimum, 10 minutes maximum.

Why?: This improves the texture, mobility and contractility of the deep torso support muscles. It also helps your body to deeply relax from the stress your body experiences when in pain. Many of your back muscles connect into your abdomen (transversus abdominis, obliques). This is a “sneaky” way of massaging them without putting pressure directly on the back. Finally, back pain will often cause your breath to become tight and shallow. This move facilitates the correct motions in your chief breath muscle, the respiratory diaphragm.