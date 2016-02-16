10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Considering The F-Factor Diet
Diet fads come and go, but the F-Factor approach is based on a scientific understanding of anatomy and physiology, and these principles don’t change with the tides of dieting.
For more than a decade, The F-Factor Program has helped thousands lose weight and improve their health. Whether you’re looking to shed pounds or lead a healthier lifestyle, F-Factor can help you achieve your goals — without hunger.
How does it work?
The F-Factor approach focuses on combining lean proteins with high-fiber carbohydrates, which are low in calories and keep you feeling full throughout the day. Typical feelings of hunger and deprivation that are usually associated with weight loss are eliminated with the F-Factor Program.
What sets F-Factor apart?
Unlike most diets that tell you to cut out certain food groups, like carbohydrates or fats, The F-Factor Program focuses on what foods to add into your diet in order to lose weight.
On F-Factor, you can expect to eat a combination of delicious protein, fats, and carbohydrates at each meal. You can dine out and drink moderate amounts of alcohol from day one and spend less time at the gym, all while eating regular meals (breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, and dessert).
For the first time, you will lose weight and improve your life without giving up your lifestyle!
Fiber: the “Miracle Carb” for weight loss
The “F” in F-Factor stands for fiber — the secret nutrient for losing weight without hunger. Fiber is the zero-calorie, nondigestible part of a carbohydrate that adds bulk to food. When you follow a diet rich in fiber, you feel full after eating — so you’ll generally eat less throughout the day. Also, fiber swells in the stomach, absorbs and removes fat and calories, and boosts metabolism.
Below are 10 factors to help you consider whether F-Factor is the right diet for you:
1. Enjoy fast and easy weight loss.
On the F-Factor diet you can expect to lose 8 to 10 pounds in the first month — all without feeling hungry or deprived.
Our clients achieve these amazing results by adhering to a high-fiber, lean-protein diet. It's easy to follow because you focus on what to add to your diet rather than emphasizing what to cut out. F-Factor recommends foods that keep you full and satisfied up until your next meal.
2. You can eat carbs!
Yes, you read that right. By eating more of the right carbs, like vegetables, fruit, and whole grains, rather than avoiding them, you can actually speed up your metabolism.
Complex carbs also offer the most vitamins and minerals so your hair and skin stay glowing while you shed pounds.
3. Dine out from day one.
No menu or restaurant is off limits when you order the F-Factor way. Our dietitians will teach you how to order off of any menu, and until you feel prepared to do that, they will pick appropriate foods for you to eat at all your favorite restaurants. We encourage clients to see the menus ahead of time so they arrive prepared and ready to handle temptations better.
4. Hit the bar and enjoy happy hour.
Happy hour can go together with dieting. Clients can enjoy wine or any spirit with calorie-free mixers without interrupting the weight-loss process. So cheers to that!
5. “F” the gym.
Exercise won't make you thin. You can lose weight on the F-Factor diet, with no emphasis on exercise.
Cardio often increases your appetite and can leave you feeling entitled to eat more. It's very easy to intake more calories than you burn in a run.
6. Join the mile-high club.
Travel and vacation without packing on extra pounds. The F-Factor program can travel from the airport terminals to the beaches in Miami; no city is off limits.
7. Meet your new best friend: GG.
GG Scandinavian crisp breads are a high-fiber cracker that makes a great alternative to bread. At 80 calories and 16 grams of fiber per four crackers, no other whole grain compares.
Pairing these crackers with high-protein toppings like scrambled eggs or a veggie omelet, ricotta cheese, or apple and turkey slices means you can eat deliciously and feel full until your next meal.
8. Eat fiber for longevity.
While weight loss is a by-product of this diet, F-Factor first and foremost offers amazing health benefits.
These include lowering cholesterol; stabilizing blood sugar; reducing your risk factors for hypertension, colon cancer, and breast cancer; as well as improving sleeping habits, providing sustained energy, and alleviating constipation.
9. Fill your plate with whole natural foods.
No diet pills or fiber powders found here; the F-Factor diet is all-natural. Forget the frozen meals; just eat whole natural foods that are high in fiber, nutrient-dense, and delicious!
10. Never diet again.
F-Factor isn't a diet, it’s a lifestyle. We educate our clients on what and how to eat, whether grocery shopping, traveling, or dining out. No more fad diets or yo-yo weight loss. If you desire a flat tummy, more energy, better sleep, and overall improved health, then F-Factor is the way to go.
Tanya Zuckerbrot is the author of The F-Factor Diet: Discover the Secret to Permanent Weight Loss (TarcherPerigee paperback).
