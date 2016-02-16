10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Considering The F-Factor Diet

Unlike most diets that tell you to cut out certain food groups, like carbohydrates or fats, The F-Factor Program focuses on what foods to add into your diet in order to lose weight.

On F-Factor, you can expect to eat a combination of delicious protein, fats, and carbohydrates at each meal. You can dine out and drink moderate amounts of alcohol from day one and spend less time at the gym, all while eating regular meals (breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, and dessert).

For the first time, you will lose weight and improve your life without giving up your lifestyle!