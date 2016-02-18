5 Things That Kept Me Motivated On My Weight-Loss Journey (Even When I Wanted To Give Up)

On my weight-loss journey, I realized that success always come down to my motivation.

Sure, I lost more than 40 pounds by changing my diet and moving my body. But these lifestyle changes were only a result of being determined and motivated.

Science backs this up: A recent meta-analysis in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at different weight-loss plans and found no significant difference between the success of one program over another. Rather, it all came down to the individual’s motivation to stay with the program — that's what made all the difference.

While my willingness to be healthy was always there even when I was overweight, my actions did not always reflect my desire. I'd do pretty well for a while eating healthfully and exercising regularly — until life would get in the way. I’d face that chocolate bar, or go out for a big dinner on a Friday night after a stressful and hectic week. As a result, my whole weight-loss plan would go out the window.

It wasn't until I realized the five things that really kept me motivated that I finally achieved my ideal body. If these desires resonate with you, I hope you can use them as inspiration for your own journey: