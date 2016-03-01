The 5-Step Guide To Creating A Sustainable Wardrobe

The word "sustainable" gets thrown around a lot these days. Though it's traditionally been used to describe food, it's now often applied to clothing too. But what does a sustainable closet really look like?

As the founder of an eco-conscious clothing line, I know that it looks a little different to everyone.

If you want to make your wardrobe more sustainable, you need to first decide what aspect of sustainability matters most to you. (Maybe you care that your clothing was made in an ethically run factory, or maybe you care more about the environmental impact of its fabrics.) Once you determine your priorities, you can use these five steps to craft a sustainable closet that reflects your tastes and values.