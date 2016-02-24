I Went A Year Without Sex. Here's How It Changed My Life

In the vast majority of my romantic relationships, I felt ashamed of my body. I never wanted a partner to see me completely nude. After the deed was done, I’d hastily cover myself in some way.

For one, I felt I didn’t look like the idealized women in videos and magazines. Second, perhaps because I was raised in a religious community where sex was frowned upon, I was usually so racked with guilt over the act itself that I didn’t want to be truly seen.

During the past year, I’ve taken this time to get better acquainted with my own body. Before the start of this journey, I was consumed by how a partner perceived my body's physical appearance. I now accept that my body is unique, and I appreciate it.

This time of reflection has allowed me to feel grateful for all my body has done for me. It’s carried me through this life and has also given life to four amazing children. When I take baths, I now do so by candlelight and admire every inch of my frame. I celebrate my unique curves, stretch marks, and even my cellulite. I’m so grateful for the vessel I have, and I now show it so much care.

And when I do choose to share my body in the future, I’ll be more mindful, clear, and present in the experience.