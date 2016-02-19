mindbodygreen

Dismiss

The Ancient Herb That Helps With Digestion + Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Written by Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.

Photo by Stocksy

As a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary combines the best of Western medicine with time-tested Ayurvedic practices. This week, we're thrilled to share some of Dr. Chaudhary's favorite ancient techniques to reach optimal health. If you're inspired to learn more, check out her new course: How to Use Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom to Heal Your Gut & Achieve Long-Lasting Weight Loss.

As we grow older, it can be extremely challenging to lose fat through diet and exercise alone.

To really fight that stubborn fat, Ayurveda uses time-tested techniques that target the exercise-resistant fat by igniting your digestive fire. This is the biggest difference between Ayurvedic weight loss and more conventional Western methods: Ayurveda focuses on why your fat cells are getting bigger and gives you solutions that work long term. These techniques have proved successful for thousands of years and can be performed on a daily basis.

If you implement daily habits and seasonal detox programs to remove toxins, you can help avoid weight gain.

"Ama" is a special concept in Ayurvedic medicine that's key to losing weight. In Ayurveda, ama means “toxins.” These toxins result from the accumulation of impurities in our bodies as a result of improper diet, chronic stress, and pollutants from the environment.

Some of these toxins are water soluble, making them easier to remove from the body with diet and exercise. But other toxins are fat soluble, meaning that they become stuck deep inside fat cells. The fat cells expand as they accumulate these toxins, which leads to weight gain, especially in those hard-to-remove pockets of fat around the stomach, hips, and thighs.

Ayurvedic techniques are targeted specifically at removing ama from your body, which then shrinks your fat cells.

The older you get, the more common it becomes to have ama in your body — but it doesn’t have to be this way. If you implement daily habits and seasonal detox programs that help remove these toxins, you can help avoid weight gain.

So I'm sharing one of my favorite Ayurvedic fat-fighting secrets: triphala. Triphala is an ancient Ayurvedic herb. It's composed of three dried Indian superfruits that work synergistically together: amalaki, haritaki, and bibhitaki:

  • Amalaki works as a natural antioxidant and removes excess inflammation from the body. It also helps to increase lean body mass and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
  • Haritaki supports the body’s natural cleansing process by gently removing toxins that accumulate in the colon.
  • Bibhitaki is particularly effective in reducing the accumulation of fat and fluids in the body.

Each one of these herbal preparations has tremendous value on its own. However, when they're combined in the form of triphala, they work as an even more powerful tool to detoxify the body and help you achieve your ideal weight.

You can find triphala in a powder form or tablet form. Triphala powder has a strong taste, so it may be easier to use the tablets at first.

I take triphala every evening one hour before bed as part of my long-term weight-management system. I invite you to give it a try, too.

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., is a neurologist, and the Director of Wellspring Health at Scripps Memorial...
Read More
More from the author:
Everything You Need To Know About How Ayurveda Can Help You Feel Your Best
Check out How To Use Ayurveda To Heal Your Gut
Join renowned neuroscientist and Ayurveda expert Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary to unlock the power of Ayurveda to heal your gut and lose weight naturally.
View the class
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., is a neurologist, and the Director of...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Food Trends

Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks

Sarah Regan
Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Dr. Amy Shah
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23773/the-ancient-herb-that-helps-with-digestion-weight-loss-a-doctor-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!