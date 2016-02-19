The Ancient Herb That Helps With Digestion + Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

As a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary combines the best of Western medicine with time-tested Ayurvedic practices. This week, we're thrilled to share some of Dr. Chaudhary's favorite ancient techniques to reach optimal health. If you're inspired to learn more, check out her new course: How to Use Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom to Heal Your Gut & Achieve Long-Lasting Weight Loss.

As we grow older, it can be extremely challenging to lose fat through diet and exercise alone.

To really fight that stubborn fat, Ayurveda uses time-tested techniques that target the exercise-resistant fat by igniting your digestive fire. This is the biggest difference between Ayurvedic weight loss and more conventional Western methods: Ayurveda focuses on why your fat cells are getting bigger and gives you solutions that work long term. These techniques have proved successful for thousands of years and can be performed on a daily basis.