mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth
|
Personal Story

How Not Drinking For 90 Days Helped Me Drop 20 Pounds, Resurrect My Marriage, and Overhaul My Career

Ruari Fairbairns
mbg Mindfulness Contributor By Ruari Fairbairns
mbg Mindfulness Contributor
When Ruari Fairbairns quit drinking, it fundamentally changed his life. Together with a colleague they decided to create something to change the peer pressure around giving up drinking: OneYearNoBeer.com, a challenge to give up alcohol and focus on healthy alternatives, featuring a vibrant on and offline community.

Photo by Stocksy

If you have any inclination to reassess your relationship with alcohol, imagine yourself 90 days in the future. How would you feel? What would your life be like? In a year?

If you’re having trouble imagining it (understandably, if you’ve never quit alcohol cold turkey), then let me tell you my story.

I grew up on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, so I've never been far from a nip of whiskey. I remember getting drunk at 12, thinking “whiskey gets mixed with a dark-colored drink, so ... port would do, right?” Half a liter of that and I was very ill indeed.

Only now do I realize how strong a grip alcohol held on my life. I have had some very low points and have often sought help from counselors. I was the party organizer, the center of attention, the bouncy one in the room. But my lows were just as long and as extreme as my highs.

I was never an alcoholic. I never went home and finished a bottle of whiskey on my own or drank on a daily basis. I chose when I wanted to drink. Or at least I thought I did.

My job requires me to be very sociable, and in the past I interpreted that to mean drinking. I would often be out late during the week with clients, and then on the weekend friends would want to catch up. I drank at lunch on Tuesday, a couple of beers after work on Wednesday, Thursday after dinner, and then Friday at lunch. I’d be home a bit bleary-eyed but on time. Saturdays were spent out with friends and my wife.

When (and why) I decided to make the change:

Not surprisingly, my marriage was strained. My wife didn’t enjoy me consistently coming home in the wee hours of a Tuesday or Wednesday, having locked myself out, and waking up both her and our baby.

Underneath all that was anger and sadness. It woke up with me every day. It lashed out at work and retaliated aggressively at home. After a particularly hairy argument at home over something as simple as the placement of a piece of furniture, I decided to seek help for my anger.

I was reacting swiftly and aggressively to situations that, in the past, I would have taken in stride. I found an online anger management course, which explained that alcohol and caffeine are two major catalysts for emotional volatility. So, I decided to try not drinking for 90 days. I had done 30-day stretches before, but this time I decided to give it all my effort.

During that time, I met up with my friend Andy. I told him about my plan to go 90 days sober, and he had been dry for six months. He’d just celebrated his 40th birthday in Ireland without any booze.

I was dumbfounded. He’d always been a big drinker. If he could survive his birthday booze-free, I could definitely make it through Christmas (which closely followed my 90-day stint).

Article continues below

The real test:

That Christmas, I had my whole Scottish family coming into town — including my party-animal older brother whom I’d always wanted to impress.

They all supported my choice 100 percent and we had an amazing holiday together. I could go on and on about the positive changes in my life — about how I've lost more than 20 pounds, how well my business is going, and about how much better my relationship with my wife is than it ever was before.

Since quitting alcohol, I wake up in the morning excited about my day. My work is better and I've started the OYNB (One Year No Beer) project, which I hope will grow into something larger, leaving behind a legacy of social change.

I'd always dreamed of achieving so much, and part of me suspected the booze was holding me back. Now I can say with absolute authority, “The booze was holding you back, mate.”

So why don’t you take the leap and find out what your 90-day self looks like? If it isn’t an improvement on today, then I’ll eat my hat.

Related reads:

Check out the OYNB project here.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ruari Fairbairns
Ruari Fairbairns mbg Mindfulness Contributor
Ruari Fairbairns grew up on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, where he set up his first business at 16. After a successful career as a commodities broker he one day (after a few failed...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23768/how-not-drinking-for-90-days-helped-me-drop-20-pounds-resurrect-my-marriage-and-overhaul-my-career.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!