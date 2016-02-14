mindbodygreen

8 Inspirational Books To Help You Embrace Self-Love

Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor By Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment, Adventures for Your Soul, and Joy Seeker. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Oregon.

In February, most of us are thinking about romantic love. Whether you're in a relationship or flying solo, filling your love tank is only possible when you focus on loving yourself first.

There is a big misconception that self-love is selfish. It's really just about treating yourself with the same compassion and care you show others. Taking care of yourself increases your capacity to be there for others.

This month, take some extra time to nourish yourself. These inspirational reads from self-love advocates will help you reignite your positive relationship with yourself and your life.

Aim True: Love Your Body, Eat Without Fear, Nourish Your Spirit, Discover True Balance!

Photo by Amazon

Yoga teacher and inspirational speaker Kathryn Budig is known for her ability to encourage others to set and achieve goals, no matter how lofty, while staying true to themselves. In her new book, she gives you the tools to fall in love with yourself. Whether your goal is to love who you are right now, reshape the way you view food, develop a meditation practice, or discover new ways to embrace the great balancing act that is life, this holistic approach to yoga, diet, and mindfulness has something for you. Packed with vibrant photographs and whimsical illustrations, this guide is as beautiful as it is life-changing.

(Available March 29, 2016)

The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are

Photo by Amazon

In The Gifts of Imperfection, Brené Brown, a leading expert on shame, authenticity, and belonging, shares 10 insights on the power of wholehearted living — a way of engaging with the world from a place of worthiness. She explores how we can cultivate the courage, compassion, and connection to wake up in the morning and think, No matter what gets done and how much is left undone, I am enough, and to go to bed at night thinking, Yes, I am sometimes afraid, but I am also brave. And, yes, I am imperfect and vulnerable, but that doesn't change the truth that I am worthy of love and belonging.

Mastering Your Mean Girl: The No-BS Guide to Silencing Your Inner Critic and Becoming Wildly Wealthy, Fabulously Healthy, and Bursting with Love

Photo by Amazon

In this inspiring, upbeat guide, Aussie love-filled life coach Melissa Ambrosini provides a practical plan for creating your own version of a kick-ass life — one that’s wildly wealthy, fabulously healthy, and bursting with love. Designed to propel you out of stuc-ness and into action, this is a must-read if you’re ready to let go of your mean girl and start living the life of your dreams.

(Available March 22, 2016)

How to Love Yourself (and Sometimes Other People): Spiritual Advice for Modern Relationships

Photo by Amazon

This book is for spiritual seekers who want to experience more love and stability in all forms of relationships. Told from the unique vantage points of authors Meggan Watterson and Lodro Rinzler, this book explores methods for staying anchored in the foundation of self-love as you navigate the natural (and often stormy) cycle of relationships. Their dual perspectives as teachers and scholars of Christian mysticism and Buddhism make for a rich and fascinating dialogue that covers everything from sex, self-worth, falling in (and out of) love, deep friendships, to breakups — and how to maintain an open heart through it all.

Radical Self-Love: A Guide to Loving Yourself and Living Your Dream

Photo by Amazon

It’s time to throw off the shackles of expectation and judgment and start living from your heart. It’s time to astound yourself with how beautiful your life can be. It’s time to treat every single day like a celebration! In Radical Self-Love, you’ll discover exactly what makes you so magnificent, and you’ll gain a litany of tools and techniques to help you manifest your ideal life.

Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential

Photo by Amazon

In this book, I take readers on a journey to discover their authentic selves. By identifying their top barriers and self-sabotaging habits, readers are encouraged to remove these fear blocks by focusing on how their life feels instead of how it looks.

This book will help you fall in love with your self and life by teaching you that you matter and your dreams deserve to be realized. Only by changing the way you see yourself can you ultimately live life to the fullest.

Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body

Photo by Amazon

Like everyone else, Kate Hudson is constantly on the move, working, taking care of family, fulfilling her responsibilities, and nurturing her relationships. In Pretty Happy, Kate lets readers in on how she honors her relationship with herself through exercise, healthy eating choices, and constant redefining of goals. She doesn't hold herself to unrealistic standards of perfection and then give up when she falls short.

Madly in Love with ME: The Daring Adventure of Becoming Your Own Best Friend

Photo by Amazon

This breakthrough book on self-love takes you beyond the idea of loving, valuing, and caring for yourself into daring acts that will help you experience it. Christine Arylo provides practical, fun ways to explore and embody the 10 branches of self-love every day and in every part of your life. Reading this book is like receiving permission to treat yourself like your own best friend.

