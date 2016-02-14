8 Inspirational Books To Help You Embrace Self-Love

In February, most of us are thinking about romantic love. Whether you're in a relationship or flying solo, filling your love tank is only possible when you focus on loving yourself first.

There is a big misconception that self-love is selfish. It's really just about treating yourself with the same compassion and care you show others. Taking care of yourself increases your capacity to be there for others.

This month, take some extra time to nourish yourself. These inspirational reads from self-love advocates will help you reignite your positive relationship with yourself and your life.