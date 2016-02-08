9 Innovative Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon
Come one, come all! February 8 brings a new moon in Aquarius, the sign of groups, humanitarians causes and technology. Whether you're connecting virtually or in real time, this is a powerful opening for finding your tribe.
Speaking of communal creatures, this new moon will also kick off the Chinese Year of the Monkey. Gathering with people — both like-minded ones and those who have fascinating yet different points of view — will keep things lively. But it won't be all peace, love and harmony.
This year's new moon will also sit at a close square (90-degree angle of tension) to hotheaded Mars in Scorpio. There's an air of intensity and even an undercurrent of competitiveness. A little "healthy competition" can actually be motivating at this new moon — for example, you and your friends could create a fitness challenge or a cook-off for a cause. Just be sure rivalries and resentments don't seep in, splintering your inner circle. Aquarius is the sign of progress, so find a way to "agree to disagree" if things get tense. Can't we all just get along? The Aquarius moon says yes.
Now, here are nine innovative ways to tap into the energy of the Aquarius new moon:
1. Make new friends, nurture the old.
Aquarius rules the zodiac’s eleventh house of group activity. At this new moon, we’re encouraged to find like-minded people who can take our ideas, beliefs and dreams to the next level. Where in your life could you collaborate. . . or just have more fun in the company of others?
Push yourself past your comfort zone and attend that mixer, workshop or book signing. Sure, you might have that awkward “first day in a new school” feeling for a while, but some of these strangers could become your favorite people, as well as helpful contacts, or inspiring members of a mastermind group.
2. Get communal.
No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share our energy with others in healthy ways — beyond the cubicle or the local coffee shop. Innovative Aquarius can inspire us to seek out new ways of sharing our days with like-minded people, in atmospheres that nurture our creativity and individuality.
This New York Times article on "Why We Hate Work" sheds light on the creativity-killing perils of the modern workplace. Luckily, some companies are slowly starting to make changes — and we're seeing these shifts reflected in rising numbers of awesome coworking spaces. If you're feeling isolated after-hours, get inspired by these stories of families and friends who bought real estate together — hello, built-in child and pet care.
3. Give back.
Social justice is freedom-fighter Aquarius’s sweet spot. Is there a charitable cause you’d like to donate to, even if it’s just a few dollars? Could you add some volunteer work to your week (or month)? Valentine’s Day is coming up, and for so many people, it’s a painful or annoying reminder of the conventional “love” that nobody can really live up to anymore.
Instead of cowering from Cupid, why not plan a feel-good benefit organized around the love of humanity? Make use of Aquarius’s inner-circle vibes and put the word out to friends. In no time, you could have a DJ, mixologist and event space — plus a bunch of like-minded people gathering for a bigger cause than roses and chocolates.
4. Do something surprising.
Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden events, breakthroughs and radical change. Yeah, we’ve all heard sayings like “one step at a time” or “progress, not perfection.” But sometimes, cold turkey is the way to go. A little shock therapy can be good for us. At the Aquarius new moon, a swift channel change could be in order. Sick of something? Cut it off! Make a clean break and see what you discover in that space of charged-up molecules. That doesn’t mean you can’t return to this person or situation later — but you’ll do so in a revolutionized way.
5. Dance across the digital divide.
Let’s not forget the importance of online communities either. Being skilled in the digital arts is becoming more of a necessity than an option in today’s workplace. The Aquarius new moon encourages us to geek-ify and sharpen our knowledge of software, social media, and the superpowers that a web-based business can provide.
Perhaps it’s time to crack open that tutorial and learn the finer points of Wordpress or the basics of blogging (we love Lynda.com's affordable e-courses). And how DO you increase your Snapchat followers and gain Facebook fans in the name of abundance? Is an e-commerce site, Etsy or eBay store a viable way to increase your income? These are areas worth exploring now.
6. Try a team sport.
There’s nothing more seductive than someone who is fully present, in the moment, and comfortable in her own skin, right? But with our increasingly computer-based society, we can wind up feeling like giant brains, totally detached from those appendages below our necks— except our hands, needed for furiously typing, of course. How do we regain our connection to our “soul’s address here on Earth?” Interestingly enough, Aquarius is the sign that rules technology, but it’s also a highly active and athletic sign.
Team sports and group exercise fall into the Water Bearer’s domain — another prompt to join forces with friends to achieve a goal. If you’re the athletic type, you might join an indoor soccer or volleyball league to pass the cold days; or find out about group rates at the local kickboxing gym and meet friends for tri-weekly workouts. How about starting a walking group, gathering a group together for a brisk evening walk on a regular basis?
It’s a great excuse to socialize and commune (Aquarius loves this) while getting the energy flowing from “tip to tail.” The humanitarian energy of Aquarius adores a good cause. How about rallying coworkers for a charity 5K and raising money to make a difference en masse? Don’t forget those go-go-gadgets either. This new moon encourages us to use technology to forward our fitness goals. Download an app, program your Apple Watch or Fitbit, treat yourself to a pair of high-tech cross-trainers to up your performance level and speed.
7. Catch up on tech innovations.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was a month ago, when the latest technology is trotted out on full display, right before Aquarius time. The Aquarius new moon is a good time to check out the smart-everything that's coming out in 2016. Driverless cars, virtual reality glasses and technology integrated into our daily objects (clothes, shoes, homes)... learn how the "Internet of Things" (IoT) is gaining traction.
8. Activate your activism.
Picket lines and picket signs? At the Aquarius new moon, ponder your role in society, where you fit into a group, or what difference you’d like to make this year. This is a great time to rally the troops around a cause using social media, through a gathering or by planning an awareness-raising event (teach-in or dialogue group, anyone?). Aquarius is associated with politics and humanitarian leadership. In 2016, the Year of the Monkey coinciding with a presidential election will certainly spice up the forthcoming debates. At this new moon, get in touch with the issues that matter most to you.
With all the chaos in the world, we need people to speak out for peace and unity more than ever. And, we need to speak to EACH OTHER, too. Here's hoping, for example, that citizens and police offers find a new way to communicate and work together at the Aquarius new moon. Some of your visions may sound "unrealistic", but as Nelson Mandela once said, "It always seems impossible until it's done." And since Aquarius is the sign of the future, this new moon is a great time to stretch our imaginations far beyond the familiar. Oh, and if you're not registered to vote in your area, this is an ideal day to do that, too.
9. Ground yourself.
All this excitable energy can leave you nervous and scattered, so don't forget to root down. Keep your feet planted on terra firma, even as you stretch into new dimensions. To help with that, here's a healing Aquarius season meditation from our new astrological guided meditation series with Terri Cole. It's all too easy to get lost in your head (or your dreams) now, so stabilize the launchpad before blasting off in your Aquarian rocket ship. You can also check out our suggestions for new moon rituals here.
