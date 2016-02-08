9 Innovative Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

Come one, come all! February 8 brings a new moon in Aquarius, the sign of groups, humanitarians causes and technology. Whether you're connecting virtually or in real time, this is a powerful opening for finding your tribe.

Speaking of communal creatures, this new moon will also kick off the Chinese Year of the Monkey. Gathering with people — both like-minded ones and those who have fascinating yet different points of view — will keep things lively. But it won't be all peace, love and harmony.

This year's new moon will also sit at a close square (90-degree angle of tension) to hotheaded Mars in Scorpio. There's an air of intensity and even an undercurrent of competitiveness. A little "healthy competition" can actually be motivating at this new moon — for example, you and your friends could create a fitness challenge or a cook-off for a cause. Just be sure rivalries and resentments don't seep in, splintering your inner circle. Aquarius is the sign of progress, so find a way to "agree to disagree" if things get tense. Can't we all just get along? The Aquarius moon says yes.

Now, here are nine innovative ways to tap into the energy of the Aquarius new moon: