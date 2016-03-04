I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life

Lately, I've read a lot of articles about the beautiful daily routines that help people stay healthy, grounded, and connected to their spirit. I really admire the lovely ways these woman and men are caring for themselves. I, too, used to have a dedicated routine much like these, and I loved it.

Then a little miracle happened: my son was born.

Poof! There went my personal time. My husband was working overtime, I was opening my own business, and between shuffling to playgroups, dealing with common colds, cleaning up, and making schedules ... by the end of the night all I could do was fall into bed.

Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Where was my dewy skin that I had taken for granted? Where was date night? Where was my gym time? I felt like everything that once held me together so well had vanished into thin air. It was just work, baby, and powering though.

I quickly realized that I needed to set a routine that would benefit my whole family. Children thrive with routine, and frankly, so do we adults. I decided to take all our needs into consideration and craft a healthy routine that would feed our minds, bodies, and spirits. I knew it needed to be realistic and it needed to work for everyone, including my 2-year-old son.

I'm sharing the tips that helped me get back into my self-care routine and involve my family in hopes that you'll be inspired to take care of yourself, too. After all, you're the glue that holds the family together.